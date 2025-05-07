Dept. Q has cold case mysteries to solve on Netflix (Trailer)

I'm a huge fan of Matthew Goode from A Discovery of Witches, and since then his television projects have been scarce. The one he did after it was The Offer on Paramount+ and that's all. Well, the talented actor is back on the small screen with a new show coming to Netflix very soon. Get ready to rattle some cages when Dept. Q arrives!

Dept. Q premieres Thursday, May 29, 2025 on Netflix. There's a total of 9 episodes for the upcoming British crime thriller. What's also great about it is the fact that the writer and director of The Queen's Gambit takes on these roles as well as is the creator of this show. That means it's definitely in good hands, and I can't wait to see what it brings.

The streamer has released the trailer to give us an idea of what to expect. Goode plays Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck. He's a Brit living in Edinburgh, Scotland working at a police department in the city. He's experienced loss and heartache on the job, and is even assigned a new role. Before we get into more details, be sure to check out the trailer below

As you can see above, Carl is in therapy after seemingly blaming himself for the fact that an officer died, as well as his best friend and partner in the force is now paralyzed after a shooting. A new department, Dept. Q, is formed to tackle cold cases. With Carl not really getting along with his co-workers, he's the one sent to the basement to work and lead the department. By himself. Or, so we thought at first.

Though it looks like he wants to work by himself, he's still sent an assistant. And more "waifs and strays" start to join his team, despite him trying not to, per the synopsis. Though he's going to need their help. The trailer hints that perhaps there's corruption within the police department itself that they need to investigate. And maybe it has to do with a cold case from the past.

The funnest part of the trailer is the end when the nurse apologizes that Carl is English. Ha! The British and Scots have a very long history, and don't necessarily like each other. So it's funny to hear that. The Dept. Q cast also includes Chloe Pirrie, Alexej Manvelov, Kelly Macdonald, and Leah Byrne.

Dept. Q premieres Thursday, May 29, 2025 on Netflix.