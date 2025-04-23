Matthew Goode is a broody English detective in Dept. Q first-look images

If you were a fan of The Queen's Gambit on Netflix - the brilliant story, writing, and visionary aspects - then you'll be happy to know that the show's co-creator, Scott Frank, has another series at the streamer in store for us. And I'm definitely looking forward to it! Get ready for Dept. Q starring Matthew Goode. I mean, you had me at the lead star if I'm being honest.

Dept. Q premieres Thursday, May 29, 2025 on Netflix. The upcoming British crime thriller is based on the 10-novel series by author Jussi Adler-Olsen. There will be a total of 8 episodes. That's definitely an easy binge for us pros!

On the heels of the success of Adolescence on the streamer, this show is definitely a welcome addition. Even though the subject matter is quite different, there's just something about these British crime dramas I can't get enough of. And I think many of you are the same. Thankfully it's not too long now until we see the new series on our screens!

Justin Downing/Netflix

A first-look at Dept. Q on Netflix

There hasn't been a trailer released yet, but there's plenty of first-look images for us to feast our eyes on. Goode takes on the role of Carl Morck, an English Director of Central Intelligence who is working in Edinburgh, Scotland. Ooh, a Scottish setting? After Outlander, I will take that any day!

He's definitely not the easiest co-worker at the police department, flaunting "razor-sharp" sarcasm everywhere he goes, per the synopsis. Though deep down, he does have a heart. And he's suffered some major losses in his line of work.

When the story picks up, the detective is dealing with the guilt of an attack that caused his partner to become paralyzed and the death of a fellow police officer. He gets moved to the newly formed Department Q, a team of just him basically working in the basement of the police station to solve cold cases. This is a PR stunt of sorts for the Scottish law enforcement to hide "he failures of an under-resourced, failing police force" from the public. Here's what else the show's description tells us:

"More by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove. So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best - rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer."

Kate Dickie as Det. Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson (Justin Downing/Netflix)

Seen in the photo above is Kate Kickie as Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson, aka Carl's boss at the police force. According to Netflix's Tudum, Goode teased that his character's promotion heading Department Q seems nice, but it's more of a way for Moira to keep an eye on him.

The upcoming series also stars Chloe Pirrie as Merritt Lingard; Jamie Sives as Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy; Mark Bonnar as Stephen Burns, Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim, Leah Byrne as Detective Constable Rose Dickson; Shirley Henderson as Claire Marsh, Kelly Macdonald as Dr. Rachel Irving; and Tom Bulpett as William Lingard. Check out the cast in some more first-look images below!

Chloe Pirrie, Justin Downing/Netflix

Mark Donnar, Justin Downing/Netflix

Alexej Manvelov, Justin Downing/Netflix

Leah Byrne, Justin Downing/Netflix

