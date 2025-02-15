Dexter: Origin Sin season 2 hasn't been confirmed, but Patrick Gibson revealed what he'd like to see

The season finale of Dexter: Original Sin arrived on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Feb. 14, and while we're not going to get deep into spoilers here (check out our season finale recap and review), the season ender provided a bit of resolution to the season's various storylines. However, there will still a few things left open-ended — though that makes sense given Original Sin is a prequel.

As of the season finale's streaming premiere on Feb. 14 (ahead of its formal cable airing on Showtime on Sunday, Feb. 16), Paramount+ with Showtime hasn't announced either a renewal or cancellation for Dexter: Original Sin. The fate hasn't yet been confirmed for a series that some viewers might have believed to a be a limited series. Original Sin could be a standalone, but there's also a chance for more.

Patrick Gibson, who plays a younger Dexter Morgan in the origin story series, previously spoke with Yahoo! UK about his desire to return for a second season, citing the creator and cast as a big reason for wanting to do it all over again. He stated that he felt Original Sin was a "pilot series" that set up additional origin stories, including Dexter being "a little more confident with his methods." Likewise, there are still some characters from Dexter he'd like to meet in the past, in another season.

After the season finale dropped on Paramount+ with Showtime, The Wrap caught up with Gibson to chat about all of the shocking moments, deaths, and revelations. But he was also asked about the possibility of a second season and what he would like to see should the show come back for another round of Dexter Morgan's tales from the past. His new comments echo his past comments.

Here's what Gibson shared with The Wrap about his thoughts on a potential season 2:

"I think it’d be really interesting, after the events of season one, that you know Dexter almost kind of wants to fly the nest. I think we felt that beginning in season one, and I think to see him take command of the code, and take charge of those things, and really start to make decisions for himself, which I think then would come with repercussions.

I’d like to see him fly the nest before he really knows how to fly. Dexter is an amazing character when he is really in hot water. And I think that kind of brazen adolescence would lead to a lot more situations like that, and which come with bigger and harder lessons."

When Gibson mentions Dexter "flying the nest," he's likely referring to him working less closely with his father Harry (Christian Slater) on learning the methods of his vigilante serial killing. Now that he has attained some experience on his own and has his own sort of mission statement, Dexter could go off on his own and put what he's learned into practice. Inevitably, he would mess up along the way, but that's where the insanely watchable TV comes into play.

Patrick Gibson in Dexter: Original Sin | Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

There's still more Dexter to come in new spinoffs

Even though the fate of Dexter: Original Sin hasn't been revealed as of this writing, there's still plenty more Dexter to come for fans of the franchise. Of course, Dexter returned back in 2021 for the continuation series Dexter: New Blood, and he'll be back again this summer in Dexter: Resurrection. The new spinoff series recently cast Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage as billionaire Leon Prater, the season's main villain. That's such an exciting casting decision!

In addition to Resurrection, the potential for more spinoff and prequel series was revealed with the announcement of Dexter: Original Sin back in 2023. Paramount+ with Showtime is developing a series based on the Trinity Killer, who was played by John Lithgow in the original series. There are plenty more dynamic characters to choose from in the series for potential franchise expansions, and based on how popular the show remains, it's not over yet.

Still, let's remain hopeful that Dexter: Original Sin season 2 will happen. Personally, I would love for the prequel series to return and produce many more seasons as a fun treat to connect the dots to the original classic. Not to mention, the show has been well-received by fans and critics alike and earned Showtime's most-streamed premiere to date. It would be a shame to pass up the opportunity to see Gibson back in action as one of television's most iconic characters ever.

Watch Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+ with Showtime.