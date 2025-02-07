Code blue! Dexter: Original Sin season 1 is coming to an end (Season finale date and time)

All good things must come to an end, and that includes the first season of Dexter: Original Sin. Since December 2024, the Dexter origin story has been wowing audiences with the return to the beloved serial killer franchise, also priming fans for the next iteration, Dexter: Resurrection, which is said to be coming to Showtime later this summer.

But before we can get to the next chapter of Michael C. Hall's adventures as Dexter Morgan, we have see what happens during the conclusion of the Dexter: Original Sin season finale. The first season contained 10 episodes, with the penultimate episode streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Feb. 7 and premiering on Showtime on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Yes, even with the Super Bowl happening on Sunday, Feb. 9, Showtime will still air Dexter: Original Sin episode 9 at 10 p.m. ET. There will be an encore airings at 11 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. in case you're still invested in the big game. The penultimate episode will again air on Showtime on Monday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET. But what about the season finale?

Dexter: Original Sin season finale release time

Dexter: Original Sin episode 10 maintains the same release patter the show has kept up all season. The season finale episode will first make its streaming debut on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Feb. 14 at 3 a.m. ET and midnight PT. Those with a subscription to the streaming service will be the first to know what happens in the finale. If you don't, beware of spoilers!

Paramount+ release based on time zone in the U.S.

East Coast: 3 a.m. PT

West Coast: 12 a.m. ET

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Now, for the fans who have been watching the season on Showtime, the Dexter: Original Sin season finale makes its premiere on the cable network on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Like the penultimate episode of the season, the finale will likely have multiple reairings on the same evening as well as the following night. The full season will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Showtime airing based on time zone in the U.S.

East Coast: 10 p.m. ET

West Coast: 7 p.m. PT

Midwest: 9 p.m. CT

Mountain: 8 p.m. MT

Without giving away too many spoilers from episode 9, the penultimate episode tees up quite a major finale for Dexter after letting a certain villain go to exact revenge in a different way. He's set a trap and that's going to take us into the finale. The shocking truth was revealed in episode 8, which also set up so many questions left to be answered in the season's final two episodes.

As of the release of episode 9 on Feb. 7, Showtime hasn't announced what's next for the prequel series in regards a second season or installment, though series star Patrick Gibson spoke about wanting to return for season 2. We'll have to see what happens for Dexter Morgan in the days leading up to the season finale and in the aftermath of the big season-ending episode.

Watch a sneak peek of the season finale in the video below!

The Dexter: Original Sin series premiere debuts on Friday, Feb. 14 on Paramount+ with Showtime.