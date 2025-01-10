Dexter: Resurrection filming update, release window, and more

Dexter: Resurrection is making plans for its debut, which includes updates about filming, release window, and some big casting. Here’s what we know so far!

Per TV Line, Dexter: Resurrection will begin filming this month in January 2025, and is expected to premiere this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime. That’s definitely a fast turnaround. But you won't hear us complaining!

The prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, is currently releasing new episodes and the season comes to a close in February. So it'll only be a few months after that until we get more of the crime drama world, this time back to Michael C. Hall who originated the role. Both in the prequel and Resurrection, there's some familiar faces reprising their roles. So who exactly?

Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

Who’s in Dexter: Resurrection?

Obviously, Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter, a bit weaker after the shooting that had supposedly caused his death, But now we know he survived, and perhaps he'll be back with a new mindset. Now,TVLine has confirmed that three franchise favorites will be joining him!

Jack Alcott will reprise his New Blood role as Dexter’s now-grown son, Morgan. It was he who fired the bullet at his father with the hints he’s inherited Dexter’s “dark passenger” killing gene. Speaking of which, James Remar will be back as Dexter’s foster father Harry, who was a ghostly “mentor” to his son.

Best of all, one of the most loved characters of the original series will be back as David Zayas reprises his role as Detective Angel Batista. The fedora-wearing cop made a couple of appearances in New Blood as he seems to have finally realized Dexter’s true nature as a killer.

There’s no word yet whether Jennifer Carpenter will be back as Dexter’s foster sister Morgan. The character was killed off in the original series finale but brought back for New Blood as the new version of Dexter’s “dark passenger” hallucination. Hopefully some more OG characters will pop up!

Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

The legacy of Dexter

The legacy of Dexter is pretty wild. When it premiered on Showtime in 2006, the series was a sensation. Based on the novels by Jeff Lindsay, it focused on Dexter Morgan, a forensic tech for the Miami Police Department. He was also a serial killer, albeit only targeting other killers.

The first few seasons played on Dexter keeping a step ahead of the cops while hunting targets and trying for a normal life. The series hit its high point in Season 4 with Dexter clashing with John Lithgow’s twisted murderer, which cost him the life of love Rita (Julie Benz).

Sadly, the show dipped in quality afterward, and the series finale, where Dexter fakes his death to live as a lumberjack, was slammed by fans as one of the worst TV finales ever. As a response, the producers eventually created the 2021 series Dexter: New Blood, which brought Hall back. That show seemed to conclude with Dexter dead.

The franchise has continued with the recent Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel showing how a younger Dexter (played by Patrick Gibson) began his crusade. However, Paramount+ with Showtime is going ahead with Dexter: Resurrection, which will somehow bring back Dexter. The premiere of Original Sin revealed that Dexter survived his seemingly fatal gunshot wound to flash back to his life, and we're looking forward to seeing how things play out.

Dexter, Dexter: New Blood ,and Dexter: Original Sin are all streaming on Paramount+.