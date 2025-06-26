Paramount+ announces unexpected name change

There have been many changes to the Paramount+ subscription since it was first introduced. After all, it was originally called CBS All Access, and then as Paramount took over CBS, the main name was changed.

Well, now there’s another name change, but this time to its top-tier platform. What was once the clunky Paramount+ with Showtime will now change to something a little easier to remember and understand.

In this photo illustration a Showtime logo seen displayed on... | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Paramount+ with Showtime will drop the Showtime

The top-tier part of the subscription will drop “with Showtime,” and it will now be known as Paramount+ Premium. The Hollywood Reporter reminds everyone that the Showtime subscription isn’t available by itself anymore. You need to get the whole thing if you want to watch Showtime content such as Yellowjackets and Dexter: Original Sin.

It means that Showtime is now really only available as a cable channel, which is disappointing to many. However, all the Showtime content will still head to Paramount+ Premium. It’s an ad-free tier, as well.

However, I do wonder how long Showtime will last as a channel. Is that going to change to something that links to Paramount in the future?

It’s the latest streamer to announce a name change. Warner Bros. Discovery announced that its streaming platform Max will revert back to HBO Max. This is linked to branding needs, and also likely because people never really stopped calling it HBO Max in the first place. It just makes sense since HBO content heads there.

L-R: Tawny Cypress as Taissa and Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in Yellowjackets, episode 9, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

There’s good news about the cost of Paramount+ Premium

Despite the name change, there is good news about the pricing. That’s not changing. For now, at least!

It costs $13 per month for the ad-free options, giving you access to all Paramount+ content, Showtime content, and livestreams of CBS stations. If you don’t mind losing the Showtime content, you can still pay the lower price of $8 per month for Paramount+ Essential.

The decision to change the name initially seems confusing, but Paramount did explain things. There have been some Showtime shows added to the Paramount+ Essential platform. This is usually done to get people interested in the shows, so that they then upgrade to the full platform to watch the rest of the series or try out other shows. It makes more sense branding wise to add Paramount+ Premium instead of “with Showtime.”

“Since we recently introduced a sampling of Showtime programming to the Essential plan, the Premium plan name reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers. Showtime programming remains an important part of Paramount+, and is still prominently represented on the service! In addition, the name of the Paramount+ With Showtime network on your cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service (like Hulu With Live TV) will not be changing.”

Nothing else is changing at this time. We’ll get to see all the latest Showtime shows added to the platform, including the new episodes of Dexter: Resurrection.

Get the latest Showtime content with Paramount+ Premium.