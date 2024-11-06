Did you catch that Cougar Town onscreen reunion on the newest episode of Shrinking season 2?
Did anyone else spot that Cougar Town onscreen reunion? If you were a fan of the Courtney Cox-led comedy back when it was on from 2009 to 2015, then you may have recognized a familiar face on Shrinking season 2 episode 5 this week. Unfortunately, it wasn't the Friends star. But it was still a fun guest appearance.
Liz actress Christa Miller starred as Ellie in Cougar Town, and so did actor Josh Hopkins as Grayson. Well in the newest episode of the Apple TV+ series, he makes an appearance as Liz's ex-boyfriend from 25 years ago, Mac. While the two were not a couple in Cougar Town, he was the love interest of Cox's character, Jules, that obviously doesn't mean they didn't work together. They actually worked a lot together as part of the ensemble cast since Ellie is Jules' best friend on the show.
They were castmates for six seasons on the sitcom, and it's so great to see an onscreen reunion like this! That's always fun for us fans who recognize connections like this. And this was definitely a welcome surprise when he first appeared on my screen while watching the episode. Liz's husband Derek definitely knows about Mac, and he does not like him.
Derek is literally the nicest person around, but that of course doesn't mean he doesn't get jealous. He's only human. I'm curious whether Mac is going to continue making appearances, or if this was a one-time thing. Though knowing Shrinking, he's probably going to be sticking around a little while longer if he was randomly introduced like this. Perhaps this is a new challenge and storyline between Liz and Derek that they have to work through? It will be interesting to see where this potentially goes.
Either way, I know Liz and Derek will work through this potential hurdle. I have faith. It's just really nice to see the Miller and Hopkins get to reunite in a project together. And we're witness to it as well o Shrinking season 2! And like I said, for us fans of both Cougar Town and Shrinking, it's a neat surprise. What do you think about this onscreen reunion?
Shrinking season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.