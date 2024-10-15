Shrinking season 2 episode release schedule: When do new episodes come out?
Shrinking season 2 is almost here, and it'll be a great addition to our watch-lists in just a few days. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, this show quickly became one of my favorites. I think the balance of real-life challenges, heartbreak and healing, and funnier moments all come together in such a great way. Are you also excited to start watching new episodes?
Shrinking season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. After that, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Dec. 25. What a great Christmas gift for us! What's also great is that this season is two episodes longer than the first, with a total of 12 episodes to look forward to. We provided a breakdown of the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 16
- Episode 2 - Oct. 16
- Episode 3 - Oct. 23
- Episode 4 - Oct. 30
- Episode 5 - Nov. 6
- Episode 6 - Nov. 13
- Episode 7 - Nov. 20
- Episode 8 - Nov. 27
- Episode 9 - Dec. 4
- Episode 10 - Dec. 11
- Episode 11 - Dec. 18
- Episode 12 - Dec. 25
So what can we expect to see next in the story? Well, the biggest cliffhanger we were left with is the fact that Grace pushed her abusive husband off a cliff. So what's going to happen to her now? The synopsis doesn't reveal much about her situation, though it is going to be addressed in the premiere. Check out the synopsis for episode 1 below:
"Jimmy grapples with his guilt over Grace; Paul makes a decision about his relationship, and Liz tries to help Gaby find balance in her busy life."
All the characters constantly have a lot going on, and it doesn't sound like things are going to slow down for them in Shrinking season 2. Also, what's the situationship going to be between Gaby and Jimmy? Could they become something more or is this just a casual hook up? I'm also really looking forward to seeing Jimmy and his daughter Alice bond even more.
Joining Segel as Jimmy and Ford as Paul onscreen are Christa Miller as Liz, Jessica Williams as Gaby, Luke Tennie as Sean, Michael Urie as Brian, Lukita Maxwell as Alice, Ted McGinley as Derek, and Brett Goldstein has joined season 2 in a mystery role.
