We're constantly waiting for updates to come about our favorite shows, and thankfully there's a promising one about two Hulu ones that make us happy! Disney, which owns the streamer, held its annual shareholder meeting recently with CEO Bob Iger sharing updates about many shows and movies in the works. During the call, he confirmed two of Hulu's biggest shows are coming back this year.

The Bear and Only Murders in the Building return this year

Get ready for The Bear season 4 and Only Murders in the Building season 5 to make a return in 2025! Neither series has a release date yet, but thankfully it's confirmed that both will be on our screens soon enough. It was previously shared that the culinary drama would be back this year, though it's wonderful to get that continued confirmation again because that update came back in November 2024.

“THE BEAR” — “Apologies” — Season 3, Episode 9 (Airs Thursday, June 27th) — Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. CR: FX.

Unlike many other shows, including on Hulu itself, thankfully both The Bear (an FX series which falls under the Disney umbrella and streams on Hulu) and Only Murders have been releasing a new season each year. They've avoided the dreaded two-season gap that has become the norm on streaming. Plus, the Jeremy Allen White show's third and most of the fourth season actually filmed back-to-back to get things moving along and streamlined quicker, as well as due to the actors' schedules.

The fourth season is currently finishing up filming in Chicago. But this is good news and definitely puts everything on the right track. Historically, every season has come out in June. So fingers crossed that The Bear season 4 will be out in June 2025. That would be amazing!

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - “Lifeboat” - Hulu

As for Only Murders in the Building season 5, it had not been previously confirmed that the new season was coming this year. But since there's been a new one every year, it was basically expected. But again, it's great to have that final confirmation from Iger himself. The mystery comedy drama just set up production on the new season recently in March 2025.

This has also been a summer release kind of show with all the seasons premiering in August of their respective years, except season 2 which came out in June 2022. But let's assume that an August 2025 release is a safe bet. It looks like filming doesn't take the show that long to do, so I think it's doable. Hopefully that is the case. That means we're possibly getting both shows this summer. Let's hope some release date news comes our way soon!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Bear season 4 and Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu.