The Bear season 4 is on track to arrive on time based on this promising filming update
We come bearing good news The Bear fans! And yes, that was sort of pun intended. Thanks to a recent filming update provided by Chairman of FX John Landgraf, it sounds like The Bear season 4 is on track to arrive on time based on the promising filming update he provided. And that's always great news!
Landgraf was recently a guest on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast where he shared at what point production is at the moment in terms of filming. Ahead of season 3's debut, FX announced that the show had been renewed for a season 4. There were also rumors that the third and fourth season were filming at the same time. And the chairman confirmed this on the podcast. Here's what he had to say, per Collider:
"Out of 20 episodes, they shot about 16 and a half. So they can go back in production in February to finish."
So the cast and crew were indeed filming The Bear seasons 3 and 4 at the same time. However, they didn't finish all of them. Since the third installment was 10 episodes, that means right now six and a half episodes from The Bear season 4 have been filmed. Assuming the fourth season is also going to be 10 episodes long, that means they only have about three and a half episodes left. Which isn't much at all!
Based on Landgraf's comments, cast will resume filming in February 2025 to wrap up those final three and a half episodes. This is great news because assuming it takes them a couple of months to wrap production and then a couple more months for post-production, that does mean The Bear season 4 is on track to arrive on time.
A release date has not been provided by FX yet. However, each season of the culinary drama has come out in June of its respective year. And so, we're predicting that The Bear season 4 will premiere in June 2025. And that definitely isn't a big ask given most of the season has been filmed and that production is going to start back up in February next year. They have plenty of time to dish out the new season in the summer. Check out the previous seasons' release days:
- Season 1 - June 23, 2022
- Season 2 - June 22, 2023
- Season 3 - June 26, 2024
- Season 4 - PREDICTED June 2025
The first three seasons of The Bear are currently streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the fourth season on FX!