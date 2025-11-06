Disney+ drops Percy Jackson season 2 trailer — and it’s everything we hoped it’d be

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premieres on Disney+ in a two-episode event on Dec. 10, 2025. Finally, we have the first official trailer for Percy Jackson season 2.

The trailer doesn’t disappoint in the slightest, as we see Percy and Annabeth come together to save Camp Half-Blood and Grover from the many dangers that lead them on a quest to the Sea of Monsters. With a little over a month to go until the release, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see this new adaptation come to life.

Before becoming a fan of the books, I loved the Percy Jackson movies, specifically Sea of Monsters. After reading The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters by Rick Riordan, I realized the movies didn’t include everything. I didn’t know the story as well as I thought I did.

Although I loved Logan Lerman as Percy, fans deserved even more with how complex the books are. Walker Scobell filled those massive shoes as he stepped into the role of Percy Jackson in season 1 in 2023. Disney+ brought the next generation an adaptation that left us wanting more immediately. Two years later, we’re finally stepping back into Percy’s world, and if the trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for the ride of our lives.

This isn’t a dream.



The two-episode premiere of #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 2 is coming to Disney+ and Hulu December 10. pic.twitter.com/0qVWPoh6cP — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 6, 2025

Percy has nightmares that tell him the future? Oh, we’re not ready for this season, not one bit. The trailer starts with a bang, with a few scenes of Percy’s dreamworld: Grover being taken by an unknown beast, and Percy almost getting killed. As he rolls out of the way of the weapon, he falls off his bed, waking up to the real world.

Unfortunately, it’s the mishap incident that Walker laughed about in an interview about season 2’s real injuries on set. He fell out of bed with a significant thud. For his sake, I hope that was the only take for that sequence. Percy’s not the only one fighting off evil in his dreams; Annabeth reveals she had a dream about the camp being in danger.

Mr. D states the obvious: the Camp is in greater danger than they can imagine, as creatures wreak havoc: bird-like mutants attacking the camp, a cloaked stranger entering the building, and creatures hurling fireballs. It’s all dramatic and fast-paced, but the camp isn’t the only thing in danger.

The scene flashes to Annabeth, Percy, and Tyson in the taxi cab, asking the Gray sisters where Grover is. Between the three of them, they share one eye, which sees all. Ironically, Tyson, who also has one eye, points out this obvious fact. I love that this is the first introduction of Tyson in this trailer. It’s funny and lighthearted. The Three Gray sisters bite back with humor before speeding off towards their destination. I’m already loving how crazy their scene is going to be.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

They run into the field to find Luke pulling a sword out of Thalia’s tree. After he flies out to start the quest, Annabeth sadly confirms that Luke poisoned Thalia’s tree. Annabeth's emotions are heartbreaking as she comes face to face with Luke’s continued betrayal. If the tree falls, the camp will be open to all attacks. But, they must venture to the Sea of Monsters to save the camp and bring back the Golden Fleece. As a side quest, they also have to save Grover. The stakes are high and failure isn’t an option.

Clarisse teams up with a zombie boat crew as she heads into the Sea of Monsters. Although she’s not my favorite character, I’m excited for her quest and fight scenes. She’s a headstrong woman on a mission. Even though Percy wasn’t selected for this quest, they need each other as they battle against one of their own.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

Percy’s inner turmoil fuels every scene as he and his friends battle creatures and Luke to save the camp. Despite his fear of failing, he must succeed and protect those important to him. Between the encouragement from Mr. D, his mom, and his dad, I think he’s set for success no matter what he’s up against. Whether it’s sword fighting, chariot battles, or fighting the raging seas, Percy’s up for the challenge.

Although I know the outcome of the book, I can already tell the show is going to wreck me even more (if that's possible). The raw emotions from just snippets of each scene already shows how powerful this season is going to be. They truly leveled up and didn't hold back. Our two-year wait was definitely worth it when they're producing cinematic masterpieces like this. It's almost time to head back to Camp Half-Blood and I can't wait.

