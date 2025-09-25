Disney+ hits subscribers with massive price hike starting next month

Subscribers of Disney+ will be paying more for their plans, as the Disney Company announced that prices for its streamer are expected to rise next month.

Like all platforms, price hikes are part of the rhythm to maintain profitability and keeping up with their catalog content. It's just part of the business strategy that several companies must adhere to. However, Disney+'s timing couldn't have come at a worse time.

This time last year, Disney+ initiated a plan price increase, up 10% than its previous cost, as they have the two years before. This year is no different and people can expect that same 10% change for their subscriptions. 2024 was also the first year that Disney experienced a favorable profit in its platforms, which also includes ESPN and Hulu. A more "luxe" package includes MAX.

The hike will happen next month, giving subscribers time whether they want to keep their plans or cancel. Of course, the benefits of having Disney+ is catching up on the shows that were missed during their live airings and discovering the latest binge watches.

Yet, the increase also comes following Disney's announcement that ABC will return Jimmy Kimmel Live on Sept. 23. The late night talk show was placed on suspension due to Kimmel's remarks on the death of Charlie Kirk. The move angered many, saying that it was violating Free Speech and giving in to authoritarianism.

That said, perhaps Disney should have delayed their plans, as it reflected poor timing, but as mentioned, these occurances are to be expected.

How much is Disney+ going up?

Beginning October 21, new and current subscribers of Disney+ will feel the rise. Nearly all plans will be affected, even those with ads. The most questionable one will be the Hulu Live Only for $88.99, but I don't think it's worth it, given that you will only have Hulu with a live option.

The plans and their prices are listed below to give you a better idea of the situation.

Disney+ with ads will increase by $2, from $9.99 to $11.99 per month

Disney+ Premium will increase by $3 to $18.99 per month and $30 to $189.99 per year.

Hulu with ads will increase by $2 to $11.99 per month and by $20 to $119.99 per year

ESPN Select will increase by $1 to $12.99 per month and $10 to $129.99 per year

The Disney+-Hulu bundle with ads will increase by $2 to $12.99 per month

The Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select bundle will increase by $3 to $19.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads.

The Disney+ Premium, Hulu and ESPN Select bundle for legacy subscribers will increase by $3 from to $24.99 per month

The Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max bundle will increase by $3 to $19.99 per month with ads and $32.99 per month without ads.

The Hulu with ads + Live TV, Disney+ with ads and ESPN Select with ads bundle will increase by $7 to $89.99 per month

The Hulu with ads + Live TV, Disney+ Premium (No Ads) and ESPN Select (With Ads) bundle will increase by $7 to $94.99 per month

The Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN Select (With Ads) bundle will increase by $4 to $99.99 per month

Hulu's Live TV Only plan will increase by $7 to $88.99 per month

Exempt from the price hikes are the Hulu Premium, ESPN Unlimited, and the Disney+-Hulu Premium bundle, as their rates will still the same.

Stay tuned for more information about the price increases.