Disney+ and Hulu preview 8 new shows still to come in 2025

The year's flying by now that we're officially at the halfway point, but there are still so many exciting new streaming shows to look forward to before 2025 ends. Between the slew of new and popular Netflix shows set for release this fall, like Stranger Things and Wednesday, and more of the buzziest debut and returning series coming to streaming services this fall, 2025 is going out with a bang.

On July 8, Disney+ and Hulu joined forces to give viewers a look ahead at all of the titles that are on the way in the remaining months of 2025. The titles include fan-favorites that are still awaiting release dates, high-profile new series featuring some of the big stars around, and fresh takes from well-known franchises. There's a lot to love still coming to Disney+ and Hulu this year!

Disney+ and Hulu confirm fall 2025 slate

In the preview video Disney+ and Hulu released, the streaming services preview at least eight of the biggest titles still set to premiere this year. The video showcases the variety of content coming to both platforms, from comedy series to true crime dramas to soapy legal thrillers to superheroes and everything in between. It's one of the best line-ups in the streaming world.

Disney+ and Hulu open with clips from Glen Powell's comedy series Chad Powers, star-studded Ryan Murphy legal drama All's Fair, the limited series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, and upcoming Marvel series Wonder Man. While additional release dates haven't been revealed just yet, the preview video teases new footage from each show, including a first-look at Only Murders season 5!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans will surely be pausing the video to take in the quick looks at season 2 (seriously, if you blink, you might miss them!), and Marvel fans are getting the biggest look yet at the new miniseries Wonder Man, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley. Curiously, the preview video also sneaks in the Disney Channel movie Zombies 4, which premieres on July 11 on Disney+. It's the only movie featured in the video.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 releases its first footage since wrapping in June 2025, and it happens to be Selena Gomez's Mabel speaking at what looks like a funeral and saying, "We're all going to hell." There's not much to parse from the season 5 sneak peek, not even a look at any of the new cast members. But we'll surely see more updates coming soon from the series ahead of its impending release later this year, which is expected in August.

Here are all the shows featured in the video and their release dates so far:

Alien: Earth (Aug. 12, Hulu)

(Aug. 12, Hulu) All's Fair

Chad Powers (Sept. 30, Hulu)

(Sept. 30, Hulu) King of the Hill (Aug. 4, Hulu)

(Aug. 4, Hulu) Only Murders in the Building season 5

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Aug. 20, Hulu)

(Aug. 20, Hulu) Wonder Man

As previously stated, Only Murders in the Building season 5 will likely premiere sometime in August, while Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 and Wonder Man have both been rumored to debut in December. The only series remaining that doesn't have a release date as of this writing is All's Fair, though it's been confirmed for fall, which could be anywhere between September through November. Stay tuned for more updates on these and more Disney+ and Hulu shows!

