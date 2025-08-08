A new era begins as Disney shares exciting Percy Jackson season 3 update

Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans might still be waiting for the show’s second season to arrive, but it seems Disney+ is already gearing up to begin work on the next season of its hit mythology drama!

As of Aug. 8, cameras are officially rolling on Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3! The exciting news was announced via the Percy Jackson social media accounts with help from series star Walter Scobell. In the photo, Scobell is all smiles as he poses with a clapperboard from the set of season 3 with the caption teasing “a new era begins” and confirming season 3 has officially entered production.

This is exciting news for fans, not just in signaling the start of filming on season 3, but in hinting that Disney+ is working to shorten the gaps between seasons. With production on season 3 kicking off on Aug. 8, this should allow filming and post-production to be completed in time for season 3 to release sometime in late 2026!

Turning the seasons around at a quick pace is something that has been front of mind for the creative team, as the show’s team works to shorten the gaps between seasons. Just this spring, author Rick Riordan indicated that the hope is they’ll be able to “pick up the pace of release dates.” While Riordan noted that a season “still takes a long time to create,” it was definitely made clear that the team behind the show is hoping to close the gap between seasons.

With season 3 beginning production months before season 2 releases, that will indeed give the show a major head start on the next season! In fact, there is a strong chance the filming will wrap before the end of 2025, with the show entering post-production in 2026. Should Disney then order season 4 early, it’s quite possible we could see the remaining seasons of the show release annually rather than seeing multi-year breaks between seasons.

"Percy Jackson And The Olympians" UK Premiere – Arrivals | Karwai Tang/GettyImages

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 will adapt The Titan’s Curse

Keeping with tradition, the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow the third book in the Percy Jackson book series: The Titan’s Curse.

Season 3 will see the franchise wading into unexplored territory, marking the first official adaptation of The Titan’s Curse. While there were plans for the story to be adapted as part of the Logan Lerman-led films, the second installment in the franchise did not perform as well as hoped, and the studio did not proceed with a third film. This means that Percy Jackson and the Olympians will get to finally bring fans an adaptation of Riordan’s beloved book and introduce beloved characters who never made it into the movie franchise.

Chief among them are Nico and Bianca Di Angelo, the children of Hades, who will play a major role in the show’s third season. Disney+ officially announced the casting of newcomer Levi Chrisopulos and actress Olive Abercrombie as Nico and Bianca, respectively. The pair will play a major role in season 3, which finds Percy and his friends racing to find Artemis, the only goddess who can help stop an ancient monster that threatens to destroy Olympus.

With season 3 now filming, it's likely we'll get more updates on the season in the weeks ahead and possibly even some behind-the-scenes teases from the cast! In the meantime, we'll keep counting down the days until season 2's premiere on Dec. 10 on Disney+!

