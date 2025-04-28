Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan shares exciting update about the show’s Disney+ future

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 isn't coming to Disney+ anytime soon, but Rick Riordan, the author of the Percy Jackson book series, is sharing more good news with fans this spring.

Riordan revealed on Goodreads that he's "guardedly optimistic" about the Percy Jackson season running for five seasons on Disney+ and covering all five books in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series.

Here's what Riordan said, via Collider:

"I'm guardedly optimistic about future seasons. No one knows the answer right now. It will depend on continued viewership, but we're certainly off to a great start! All I can say for certain is that everyone involved is hoping and assuming that we will have the full five-season arc, but we'll just have to wait and see. As for how fast they will come out, the hope is certainly that we can pick up the pace of release dates, but a season still takes a long time to create, so I'm not sure exactly what that will look like."

Percy Jackson has already been renewed for season 2 and season 3. Production on the new season started last year, and it's probably done by now. Now, we're just waiting for Disney+ to announce the release date, share some trailers, and renew the series for season 4 and season 5.

As Riordan mentioned, the series is off to a great start! The first season premiered in December 2023 and adapted the first book of the series, The Lightning Thief. We know that the second season is adapting Sea of Monsters. The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian are the third, fourth, and fifth books in the series.

While Riordan didn't announce that Disney+ is committing to all five books in the series right now, this is as good news as we can hope for at this point in the process. There's basically no way in 2025 that Disney+ is going to order the final three seasons in one go, but if fans show out and watch the series as I expect they will later this year, we could get a two-season renewal after season 2.

It makes a lot of sense to commit earlier, too. Disney+ could definitely speed up that timeline Riordan is talking about. I'm sure that they will have, if they don't already, mapped out the full five-season arc over 40 episodes or whatever to make sure they hit all of the points.

We learned earlier this year that Riordan and his team opened the season 3 writers' room, so if they can get the seasons written, the release timeline should speed up as time goes on.

Percy Jackson season 2 will premiere in December 2025

At D23, Disney revealed that Percy Jackson season 2 would be released in December 2025. We still have a long time until that release, but we are expecting that we should see some teasers and trailers for the new season later this year, potentially at San Diego Comic-Con or New York Comic Con in the summer or fall.

We're also expecting Disney to announce the release date for Percy Jackson season 2 relatively soon!

Walker Scobell is back as Percy in season 2, along with Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. We're also expecting to see many of the season 1 stars in season 2, including Virginia Kull, Toby Stephens, Lin Manuel Miranda, Charlie Bushnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Dior Goodjohn, and Glynn Turman.

Daniel Diemer will join the main cast as Tyson, Percy's Cyclops half-brother, in season 2. Tamara Smart, Timothy Simons, Beatrice Kitsos, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal, Rosemarie DeWitt, Sandra Bernhard, and Aleks Paunovic will also join the cast in season 2.

Stay tuned for more news about the future of Percy Jackson on Disney+!