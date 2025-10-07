Disney+'s Star is changing internationally (and it's about time)

With all the changes to Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S., it’s not that surprising to hear that there are changes coming to the international side of things as well. For the longest time, Disney+ has put its Hulu content on the Star tile of the site, but all that is about to change.

With Disney now getting full ownership of the Hulu brand, big changes are happening. In the U.S., we’ll start to see Hulu content on Disney+ for those who have the bundle subscription. No, Hulu isn’t going away for those who just want that streamer, but for those who have both, everything will be in one place. It just makes life easier.

Internationally, things are changing, and it’s time for everyone to get used to the Hulu name.

Hulu is coming to Disney+ internationally

As of Wednesday, Oct. 8, international Disney+ subscribers will see a change to the tiles. Up to this point, the Star tile has been the place for the more adult content. Everything has been available in one place, but shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox have shown under a tile called Star—not to be confused with STARZ where that app is available!

With Disney getting the Hulu brand ownership in full, that can all change. Hulu is coming to Disney+ internationally. It is about time that this happened, as most people around the world will know the brand Hulu. Whenever a new show is created on Hulu, that’s the brand that is announced first.

This change brings a price increase

Now for the bad news. With the move to Hulu coming to Disney+ internationally, it is going to lead to a price increase. However, I suspect this price increase would have happened regardless. According to CTV News, the price increase in Canada will be $3 to its standard high-definition package and $1 to its 4K package starting in November.

The ad-supported tier will remain the same price, which shows that Disney is attempting to get people to stay on that lower tier. While there is money in the subscriptions, more money comes from the advertisement revenue. This is why so many streamers are introducing the ad-supported tier, and there are plenty of people who don’t mind watching them. Honestly, growing up with broadcast and still watching it, I’m used to ad breaks!

The price increase is set to come to other locations as well, including the U.S. and the UK.