Don't miss out! There's two episodes of Dexter: Original Sin this week

Hey, Dexter fans! How are you feeling about the new prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin so far? The first episode and show debuted last week on Paramount+ and Showtime. This means that we have new episodes to look forward to. This time around it's not one, but two!

Dexter: Original Sin will release episodes 2 and 3 this week. So you've got a back-to-back premiere this weekend. Now depending on whether you choose to watch the killer series on streaming or on television, there's two different release dates for you.

The new episodes drop Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 on Paramount+, while those of you who watch on Showtime will have to wait until Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. ET. So the start time is going to be the same, you'll just have to sit for an extra hour-ish for the second episode, which begins at 10:47 p.m. ET.

Myrna Suarez/Paramount+ with Showtime

After this, the show will go back to streaming/airing one episode every Friday and Sunday. The one exception is going to be on Friday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 19 as the crime drama is taking a break before coming back. I know this is a lot of times and days thrown at you. So we provided a full breakdown of the release schedule below:

Release on Paramount+

Episode 1 - Friday, Dec. 13, 2024

Episode 2 - Dec. 20

Episode 3 - Dec. 20

Episode 4 - Dec. 27

Episode 5 - Jan. 3, 2025

Episode 6 - Jan. 10

BREAK - Jan. 17

Episode 7 - Jan. 24

Episode 8 - Jan. 31

Episode 9 - Feb. 7

Episode 10 - Feb. 14 (finale)

Release on Showtime

Episode 1 - Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024

Episode 2 - Dec. 22

Episode 3 - Dec. 22

Episode 4 - Dec. 29

Episode 5 - Jan. 5, 2025

Episode 6 - Jan. 12

BREAK - Jan. 19

Episode 7 - Jan. 26

Episode 8 - Feb. 2

Episode 9 - Feb. 9

Episode 10 - Feb. 16 (finale)

It's not really clear why Paramount decided to change up the schedule this way. Taking one week off really isn't a big deal. It just confuses things for us viewers sometimes. But that's what we're here for, to help you stay on track!

Episode 2, "Kid in a Candy Store," will see Dexter adjust to his new job at Miami Metro while Deb "lashes out at her dad by enaging in petty criminal behavior," per the synopsis. The third episode doesn't have a description or promo released yet. Though we do know episode 3 is titled "Miami Vice." Check out the promo for episode 2 below.

Dexter: Original Sin streams Fridays on Paramount+ or airs Sundays on Showtime.