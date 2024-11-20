Don't expect Cobra Kai season 7 to happen, but season 6 isn't done just yet
There's good news and bad news for Cobra Kai fans as no season 7 is set to happen. But, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 promises to be a blast!
When do the final episodes of Cobra Kai come out?
As noted, the show sadly is not getting a seventh season, with the producers believing that six seasons is enough for the story. When the sixth season was renewed back in January 2023, Netflix announced it would be the final season. The 15-episode season was split into three parts, and we can expect the conclusion soon in 2025.
For those wondering, the final five episodes will drop on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. They're expected to bring the story to a major close, with producer Hayden Schlossberg offering a nice comparison to a famous movie trilogy in speaking with Entertainment Weekly.
"We knew the middle block of these three parts would be like The Empire Strikes Back — that it would end in this dark, 'what the hell is going to happen next place,'" said Schlossberg to Entertainment Weekly. "The final five will end in resolution. Ewoks will cheer, and all will be right — depending on who you're rooting for on the show."
He added this event will "lead to a lot of soul-searching" for the characters realizing how far this rivalry has gone. Co-producer Jon Hurwitz added how the final episodes return to Los Angeles with everyone shaken. "It's going to be fun and emotional and tense and badass and action-packed and surprising and fulfilling." So, the road to the final Cobra Kai episodes may be wild, but it is a fitting climax for the acclaimed series and we can't wait to see how it all plays out!
It's still amazing to see Cobra Kai's success story unfold. When it premiered in 2019 on YouTube Red, the premise sounded like a joke. Picking up 35 years after the beloved movie The Karate Kid, only focusing on how that film's baddie, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), was actually not a bad guy. His life losing focus and meaning, Johnny hits on the idea of reviving his old Cobra Kai dojo, which leads him into conflict with foe Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who starts his own dojo.
Yet, somehow, the show connected with viewers old and new. It was helped by a great supporting cast of young actors and some wonderful connections to the original movies. One of the best was having The Karate Kid Part II's villain Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) redeemed as a good guy while Johnny and Daniel eventually joined together.
The show really took off moving to Netflix for a larger budget, more episodes and even more appeal for fans. The second block has the Miyagi-Do heading to Barcelona to compete in the Sekai Taikai tournament. The kids face numerous challenges, not the least being old enemy Kreese (Martin Kove) and his team competing with Tori (Peyton List) joining them.
The second batch of episodes had the team trying to overcome their personal issues while fighting to get ahead. A huge twist was the return of villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) with his own team.
Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 built up to Miyaga-Do seemingly ready to move ahead, while Kreese's gang got a second chance after a Russian team was disqualified for drug use. The Russians didn't take that well and all hell broke loose in a massive brawl. During it, Kreese tried to kill Silver, only for Kwon to be accidentally killed when Axel kicked him onto Kwon's knife, shocking everyone. That was a huge turn that will set up the final episodes soon to come.
Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 premieres Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 on Netflix.