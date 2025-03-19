Don't miss an episode of Good American Family on Hulu! (Release schedule)

There's lots of shows worth getting excited about coming to streaming in 2025, and one of them is definitely Good American Family on Hulu. And thankfully, unlike some other highly-anticipated releases, this one has already debuted on our screens and more are on the way! So when do you need to tune in each week?

Good American Family release schedule

Good American Family premiered today, March 19, 2025 with the first two episodes on Hulu. While the series got a two-episode drop, don't expect that going forward. After that, one new installment will be released each week on Wednesdays until the finale on April 30. There's a total of 8 episodes of the drama. Check out the full release schedule below.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 Wednesday, March 19 Episode 2 Wednesday, March 19 Episode 3 March 26 Episode 4 April 2 Episode 5 April 9 Episode 6 April 16 Episode 7 April 23 Episode 8 April 30

Release by time zone

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT on Wednesdays

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesdays

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT on Wednesdays

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT on Wednesdays

(Disney/Ser Baffo)

What is the Ellen Pompeo-led drama about?

Good American Family, starring Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett and Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett, is centered around the couple and the time they decide to welcome Natalia Grace (Imogen Reid) into their family. After adopting the young girl, who has a rare form of dwarfism, the couple starts to suspect perhaps Natalia isn't a young girl and is actually an adult woman pretending to be a child.

This leads to a court case, digging and digging to find answers, and Natalia herself trying to win a battle it seems like she won't be able to win. Since the drama is based on a true story and there's different accounts of what happened in the family, the series is told from multiple points of view. And I like that at the beginning of each episode, it tells you whose it is and shows how the different turn of events could have played out.

The first episode, "Almost Like a Prayer," sees Kristine and Michael get the call about Natalia. She comes into their lives at the perfect time as they're still devastated by another adoption falling through. In Good American Family episode 2, "Jump the Jitters Out," Natalia may not have the smoothest start at school, Kristine has suspicions about the adoption, and Michael deals with news at work, per the synopsis.

As someone whose already watched the first two episodes, this series is definitely a must-watch for those of you who are fans of the Grey's Anatomy actress herself, stories based on real-life events, or if you're just looking for a strong show to add to your watch-list. This is definitely the one to check out!

Good American Family releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.