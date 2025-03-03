The Wheel of Time season 3 and 5 can't miss shows on Netflix and streaming in March 2025

There's a lot of great shows coming to streaming this month including the final seasons of The Righteous Gemstones and Bosch: Legacy, new series Good American Family, and Even Long Bright River starring Amanda Seyfried on Peacock. Though we know sometimes our schedules can be busy, and it can be overwhelming to decide what exactly you should watch.

Well, then you've come to the right place. While all the shows above are ones we definitely recommend you check out, there's The Wheel of Time season 3 and 5 other shows that we think are a can't miss to your watch lists in March 2025. Read on below for all the details!

Courtesy: Netflix

Harlan Coben's Just One Look and Caught

If you're a fan of the Harlan Coben shows on Netflix, then you'll be happy to know that this month not only are we getting one new series. We're getting two! There's Just One Look which premieres Wednesday, March 5 as well as Caught, coming to the streamer a little later in the month on Wednesday, March 26. Both dramas are six episodes each.

In Just One Look, the story is centered around a "happily married" couple who might not be so happy anymore after the wife discovers a "mysterious old photograph of her husband" with unfamiliar faces around him, per the synopsis. She's going to get to the truth no matter what, and that may just reveal a number of secrets and lies.

Caught is a new Harlan Coben series set in Argentina with character Ema Garay at the center. She's a journalist who focuses on "exposing criminals who manage to evade the law," according to the synopsis. When a teenage girl disappears, it might be "respected community figure" Leo Mercer who's behind it. And Ema will be working to expose either him, or whatever the truth is while confronting "her own demons."

The Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time season 3 is finally almost here! The Prime Video fantasy series is clearly bringing all the action, as always, and the stakes are higher than ever. Moiraine and Rand al'Thor partner up and go on a "perilous journey" to find out what the true fate of the Dragon Reborn is. After all, making sure the Light succeeds is the most important thing. And that might be hard with the threat of Dragon potentially turning Dark.

The 8-episode season premieres Thursday, March 13 with the first three episodes. Be sure to mark your calendars for April 17 when the finale drops on Prime Video.

Happy Face

One series I'm really looking forward to this month is Good American Family on Hulu because it stars Ellen Pompeo and is based on a true story. Another one that looks intriguing and is also based on real-life events is Happy Face on Paramount+ starring Dennis Quaid and Annaleigh Ashford.

The drama is centered around Quaid's character, Keith Jesperson aka the Happy Face Killer, and his daughter Melissa Reed (Ashford). She hasn't had contact with her father for decades, but he's ready to be back in her life even from prison. She's dealing with a very stressful situation in the fact that not only is her dad a murderer, but an innocent man might be "put to death for a crime" he committed, and she's facing a "reckoning of her own identity," per the synopsis.

Happy Face premieres Thursday, March 20 with the first two episodes on Paramount+. There's a total of 8 episodes.

The Residence

There's a new murder mystery series produced by Shonda Rhimes, that seems like such a fun watch! Get ready for The Residence streaming Thursday, March 20 on Netflix. The show stars Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, and more.

The setting is also interesting as it's actually in the White House and detective Cordelia Cupp (Aduba) is on the job to figure out exactly what happened at the state dinner. And it's no easy feat as there's 132 rooms, 157 suspects, and one dead body. How will she be able to narrow it down and figure it out? We'll see very soon!

The Studio

Seth Rogen is taking charge in all aspects of his new series, The Studio, on Apple TV+. The writer, director, executive producer, and lead in the show, the story is going to give us an inside look at the stressful behind-the-scenes environment that is making movies come to life. Rogen plays Matt Remick, the head of film company Continental Studios.

The issue? Interest in movies is going down, and so Matt and the company have to find ways to stay afloat. That includes difficult talent, "craven corporate overlords," and more according to the synopsis. The comedy series premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 26. After that, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on May 21. There's a total of 10 episodes.