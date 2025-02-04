Don't miss the last episodes of Harlem season 3! (Series finale date)

Who is ready to see how the fun and dramatic Harlem season 3 comes to an end? Because as many of you know by now, this is the final season of the Prime Video series. Which means that we only have a little more time before those last episodes. So when is the season 3, and series, finale?

The Harlem season 3 finale premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 on Prime Video. Since the season premiered, two new installments have been released weekly of the 6-episode season. And that's going to be the case this week as well.

So episodes 5 and 6 are the final two episodes ever of the comedy-drama. And both will be available to stream on Feb. 6. The streamer drops new episodes at 12 a.m. PT, which is when you can start tuning in. I can't belive we're almost at the end of the road here. Oh my goodnes! Here's a breakdown of the episode release times:

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

Central: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

We don't have the episode titles or synopses of the episodes, so it's hard to know what we can expect. However based on the storylines of the season so far, and where we left off last week with episode 4, we can make some guesses. And there's some plot lines we hope do get resolved.

I would say the main storyline and "couple," that's in quotes because they're not together right now, would definitely be Camille and Ian. We learned at the start of the season that she's the one who's pregnant, coming off that season 2 cliffhanger. Of course Ian is the father.

Episode 4 featured a time jump, so it skipped a lot of the aftermath stuff that comes with a reveal like that, especially since Ian is dating Portia. Though I can't blame the writers since they only had six episodes to wrap up the story. They need to get things moving along! With Camille now eight months pregnant, I expect the final two episodes of Harlme season 3 to feature her giving birth. Or, there could be another time jump and the baby is already here. We'll find out soon.

At this point, I don't know if Camille and Ian are ever going to get back together. Many times babies do bring a couple closer together. Though that's not always the case. And honestly, I don't even know if I want them to get back together. There's a lot of growth that needs to happen on Ian's end, and Camille might be better off.

There was also a big cliffhanger when it comes to Quinn and Seth. While she's all into this relationship and it seemed like he was too, we see how Seth was talking to another woman on the phone. He says that he loves her. What!? So is this another love interest or a trick? Hmm. The finale definitely has to answer that question.

