Don't miss an episode of Harlem's final season! (Season 3 release schedule)

It's almost time to say goodbye to our favorite group of ladies as Harlem season 3 has officially arrived. The drama first debuted on our screens in 2021, and now we get to see where the craziness of life is going take the core friend group as the final season is here. When can you watch new episodes each week?

Harlem season 3 episode release schedule

Harlem season 3 premiered today, Jan. 23, 2025 with the first two episodes on Prime Video. Going forward, you can expect to see two installments released each week until the finale. This final season will have a total of 6 episodes, meaning the finale will be streaming on Feb. 6, 2025. Yup, the season is definitely going to go by quickly with such a short release schedule. We shared it below!

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 Jan. 23 Episode 2 Jan. 23 Episode 3 Jan. 30 Episode 4 Jan. 30 Episode 5 Feb. 6 Episode 6 Feb. 6

The third season of course sees the four leading ladies return one last time - Meagan Good as Camille, Grace Byers as Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, and Jerrie Johnson as Tye. There's also Tyler Lepley as Ian and Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt.

Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

They are joined by a few new cast members as well. It's not many, though it is a bit surprising that there's new characters introduced in the final season. But, I'm not going to judge until we see it! The big cliffhanger we were left with by the end of season 2 is the fact that one of the lovely ladies is pregnant. And in case you haven't started watching the season yet, I'm just going to give you a refresher on what you can expect to see.

According to the Harlem season 3 synopsis, and trailer, we are going to of course find out which one of the gals is pregnant. And that will be a journey all by itself. The women will experience motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, and so much more including struggles in their careers, ore even their families. Though the best friends will get through it all, and are ready to "choose themselves above all else."

It's going to be hard to say goodbye to the comedy-drama, but all good things must come to an end at some point. It's been a good run, and I'm happy the series is at least getting the closure it deserves. Not all shows have that chance. Be sure to tune in to Prime Video the next few weeks as the fun show comes to a close!

Harlem season 3 streams new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video.