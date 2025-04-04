Don't miss out on the Surface season 2 finale on Apple TV+ (When to watch episode 8)

Surface season 2 continues to be an unfortunate disappointment with the penultimate episode now streaming. Episode 7, "What Comes Around," just did not provide anything that makes me super excited for the finale. And that's definitely not what you want. So whether you actually have a different opinion and are looking forward to the last episode or have gotten this far, like me, and still want to tune in to see what happens, here's a guide so you don't miss out.

When to watch Surface season 2 finale

The Surface season 2 finale, aka episode 8, "Unearthed," premieres Friday, April 11, 2025 on Apple TV+. The episode drops at midnight ET, so that actually means a Thursday night release for those of you in the other parts of the U.S. due to the time zone differences. So if you're really eager to, watch it then! We shared a breakdown of the release times below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT

I love that the streamer is one of the more straightforward ones out there and doesn't have a bunch of options to choose from. You're also not bombarded with a bunch of ads. If you're looking to get a subscription, Apple TV+ costs $9.99/month. And, that's it! Check out steps on how to sign up below:

Go to the Apple TV+ sign up page

Enter email and password to create an account

Provide payment details

Start watching!

The big cliffhanger we were left with at the end of episode 7 is the fact that James and Sohpie's car was run off the road by the man working for Quinn and the Huntleys. Though am I super afraid about their fate, especially Sophie, not really. They at least won't kill her off. And I personally have some mixed feelings about James.

The biggest question going into the finale is the main one we've been asking all season, and that's what really happened to Sophie's mom? What's her full history with Henry Huntley and the family? There's quite a bit to unpack there, but the pacing of the story has been frustratingly slow and sort of repeating itself the last few episodes. Hopefully after having to sit through seven episodes of this all season, Surface episode 8 will actually give us the answers to these questions.

