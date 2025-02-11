There's still more books in The Are Murders series, so does season 2 need to happen at Netflix?

The Are Murders just dropped on Netflix recently, and the Swedish crime drama is already gaining a following and has been an overall hit with viewers who have watched it. I mean, this story has all the elements for fans of the genre! There's murder mystery, the unfortunate side of human trafficking that adds to the cases Hanna and Daniel are investigating, and even complicated family secrets. With how the season ended, could there be The Are Murders season 2?

The Åre Murders. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Are Murders season 2 is still unknown

At the time of this writing, The Are Murders has not been renewed or cancelled by Netflix, which means we still don't know if a season 2 is going to happen. The series did just come out on Feb. 6, 2025. So it hasn't been that long. Plus, it's an international title. While there's big and explosive hits like Squid Game, The Empress, various K-dramas, and more, it's still not easy to get the traction needed for a renewal.

In my opinion, I wouldn't mind another season. Though if the series was cancelled, would that be bad for us viewers story wise? If I'm being honest, not necessarily. That's because by the end of the five episodes, Hanna and Daniel have figured out who killed Amanda and Johan, Hanna has officially decided to officially move to Åre and gets a job at the police station, and Daniel is trying to be more present with his family. The last episode doesn't end on a cliffhanger.

On the other hand in case you didn't know, the crime drama is actually based on a book series by author Viveca Sten. There's a total of five novels, and the Netflix series only adapted the first two - Hidden in Snow and Hidden in Shadows - for season 1 so far. That does mean if the creative team and streamer really did want to tell more of Hanna's tale, there's still plenty of source material to use.

So is there potentially more story to tell? Yes, based on the fact that there's still three books that weren't adpated in Sten's series. If for whatever reason Netflix decides to only bring us one season of the show, would that be ok? Honestly, I would say yes. Even though it's just five episodes, they're so jam-packed with story and by the end of it all, the tale ends on a pretty wrapped up note where it wouldn't feel unfinished for us viewers. So, while I'd love to see The Are Murders season 2, it's ok if it doesn't happen too.

The Are Murders is now streaming on Netflix.