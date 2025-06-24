Don't miss new episodes of Marvel Studios' Ironheart series (Disney+ release schedule)

The final TV show for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here! The long-awaited Ironheart series led by actress Dominique Thorne is ready to launch on Disney+. The six-episode series follows Riri Willaims, a genius teenage inventor who builds advanced armor, and takes place after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director Ryan Coogler is also behind the series!

In the Ironheart trailer, we quickly learn that Riri has very... unique training, and that leads her to play by her own set of rules. Parker Robbins aka The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos) sees the value in her skills and wants to both fund and collaborate with her in her quest to build something "iconic," but knowing Marvel, it's very, very likely that there is an ulterior motive at play here.

What is the release schedule for Ironheart on Disney+?

Though some streaming series are keen to drop an entire season at once, others want to keep the momentum of the show alive for as long as possible by sticking to a more traditional schedule with weekly release dates. For Marvel Studios' Ironheart, I think the release schedule seems to be a compromise between the two.

Fans will not be able to watch the entire series when it first drops on Tuesday, June 24, but the good news is there's only a one-week waiting period before the entire season will be available to stream! The season has been cut in half with two batches of three episodes each. That first batch of three episodes is now available to stream, and then on the following Tuesday (July 1), the second batch of episodes will drop on the streaming platform.

On both June 24 and July 1, new episodes will be made available on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Marvel Studios has also recently released the titles for all six episodes, which give us additional clues about what we can expect from the series. Here is a closer look at those episode premiere dates and titles:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "Take Me Home" Tuesday, June 24 Episode 2 "Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up?" Tuesday, June 24

Episode 3 "We In Danger, Girl" Tuesday, June 24 Episode 4 "Bad Magic" Tuesday, July 1 Episode 5 "Karma's A Glitch" Tuesday, July 1 Episode 6 "The Past Is the Past" Tuesday, July 1

Marvel Studios and Disney also posted a look inside Riri's notebook on Instagram, which lists out the episode titles and their streaming dates. Fans were also quick to point out in the comments that the letter M in the episode 5 title was first written in red, and then covered over in black marker. And that M is likely a huge clue (or spoiler) about the villain who is likely pulling all of the strings behind the scenes.

I personally think this release schedule is a happy medium between binge-watching and keeping things spoiler-free for fans who aren't able to watch immediately. Marvel Studios and Disney are giving audiences a one-week window to catch up on the first half of the season before anyone will be able to watch the final episodes. Time will tell if the strategy works in the show's favor!

The first three episodes of Ironheart are available to stream June 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Disney+, with the final batch of episodes dropping Tuesday, July 1 at the same time.

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: