Don't worry, Murderbot is still alive (Episode 5 preview)

And, it lives! I mean, we had a feeling that Apple TV+ series Murderbot wouldn't actually already kill off the titular character. But, still. That ending from the previous episode definitely had us nervous for a moment there. So how does the Sec Unit recover after shooting itself to protect the humans who are clearly starting to get under his skin (in a good way)? We'll find out when the next episode comes out soon!

Murderbot episode 5, "Rogue War Tracker Infinite," premieres Friday, June 6, 2025 on Apple TV+. Starting at 12 a.m. ET, you can start tuning in to the watch the next episode. Thanks to the east coast release time by the streamer, those of you in different time zones technically can actually start watching tonight. Isn't that amazing!? Here's a breakdown of all the release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT

Murderbot on Apple TV+, episode 5

There's plenty to come after that cliffhanger that we can't wait to see! So first and foremost, I'm looking forward to learning about how Murderbot survived and seeing its recovery process. Which the promotional images already hint at. There's also a surprise character popping up. Check out the official synopsis below:

"PresAux pulls out all the stops to forge a path forward. Tensions mount when trust is tested — and a DeltFall survivor joins the fold."

Ooh, now that's an interesting tease. The research team has been very close this whole time, treating each other like family. So what is it that might start to fracture that and mistrust starts to creep in? From the other team who look to all be gone, there is one more who is still alive.

That character will be played by Anna Konkle. And I don't know if it's just the moment or she'll form a crush on Sec Unit, but it looks like it gets a kiss of gratitude for saving her life (see below). Great, more and more human emotions Murderbot definitely does not want to be feeling!

There's also the question of who exactly went after the DeltFall team and why, and why did they make the bots go rogue and kill everyone and the other Sec Units. It seems like there's a big conspirancy that's coming into play, and I'm sure that PresAux and Murderbot will want to find out all the answers. And so do we! Let's hope we get some more in this week's episode. As we wait, check out some more promotional images below.

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.