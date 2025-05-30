Murderbot episode 4 recap: Is Sec Unit really gone?

Not much happened in terms of the plot for Murderbot episode 4, "Escape Velocity Protocol." Though a good amount did happen at the same time, if that makes any sense. I really enjoyed this episode and thought it's comedic elements were a joy amongst all the action. Here's a recap of what happens in the Apple TV+ series. SPOILERS BELOW.

A SecUnit in Murderbot. Image: Apple TV+

We pick up the story where we left off from episode 3 with the Sec Unit that's truly starting to grow on me getting pulled and sort of captured by the rogue/mystery bot that attacked it in the first place. The only thing Murderbot can do is think of its beloved soap operas, The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon in particular, as it's being dragged away.

The mystery bot tries to insert a combat override module to be able to read Sec Unit's information and control it, like the others it seems. Is someone trying to build an army of rogue robots? That moment when Murderbot starts to sing is so hilariously endearing and its plan works. For a moment at least.

It was also interesting to get a look at how the Sec Units are made, and that the company is clearly one to cut corners and not make them perfect to save time and money. It's truly like the big corporations we deal with in reality. There's also those who are indentured, which is similar to a prison sentence, who work on creating them. We also learn all of the bots have different faces, so not one of them is supposed to look like the handsome Alexander Skarsgård.

Noma Dumezweni and Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Mensah is as stubborn and heroic as ever and doesn't go back to the hopper as Murderbot told her to. Though it's a good thing she didn't because when she saves our favorite bot, the two need serious help. The show is so good at adding in those comedic elements. Sec Unit starts to quote and say lines as if it and Mensah are in Sanctuary Moon, which is hilarious. She's so confused. Murderbot is like a drunk person or someone who's been drugged with no filter.

Mensah's absence leads to Ratthi following her, which does help a bit. Though it's the lovely gals, Arada and Pin-Lee who save the day just in time, smooshing the mystery bot with the hopper until it's dead. Though now they have no way of knowing who sent it and why it did what it did to the team and other bots.

Either way, that's not their biggest problem anymore. Sec Unit realizes too late that the mystery bot got the combat override module attached, which means its information has been downloaded to whoever is trying to get it. It is about to go rogue and turn on its team so to save them, even though they refused to do it themselves, Murderbot destroys itself. Aw, it does care. But no! What happens now!? We'll have to wait until next week to find out.

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.