DTF St. Louis episode 1 release time (by each time zone), preview, and more

If there’s a show at the 9 p.m. timeslot on HBO, you better believe it will be a must-watch project. Now that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has concluded its brilliant first season, it’s time for a new show to the 9 p.m. hour, and, pardon the pun, DTF St. Louis will be a banger.

DTF St. Louis is a miniseries starring Jason Bateman (Ozark), David Harbour (Stranger Things), and Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me). In the trailer, you can see Floyd (Harbour) has died. While Homer (Richard Jenkins) says the autopsy will say heart attack, Special Crimes Agent Jodie Plumb (Joy Sunday) thinks otherwise. That probably means the show will hop back and forth in time to solve the mystery of Floyd’s death.

DTF St. Louis episode 1 release date and time

Episode 1 of DTF St Louis, titled “Cornhole”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, March 1, at 10:00 p.m. ET, which is 7:00 p.m. PT, 8:00 p.m. MT, and 9:00 p.m. CT. It will air on HBO at the top of the hour in each respective time zone while streaming simultaneously on HBO Max. Barring something like a Super Bowl-level event happening, like with his will be the timeslot for the mini-series.

For those of you watching from other time zones, here are all the times you can watch the season premiere of DTF St. Louis.

Hawaii: 4:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, March 15

Alaska: 6:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, March 15

West Coast of the US: 7:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15

Mountain time: 8:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 15

Midwest of the US: 9:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 15

East Coast of the US: 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Canada (Crave): 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Brazil: 11:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, March 16

Portugal and Western Europe: 3:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, March 16

UK (Sky Atlantic): 3:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, March 16

Spain and Central Europe: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, March 16

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 5:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, March 16

India: 8:30 a.m. IST on Monday, March 16

New Zealand (Neon): 4:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, March 16

What to expect in episode 1

While the DTF St. Louis trailers have shown Floyd as insecure and loving, those will be only two parts of his character. Prepare to look at David Harbour like you’ve never seen him. For the record, that's not a statement I ever expected to write about the guy who played Jim Hopper in Stranger Things.

Meanwhile, Clark (Bateman) looks like Floyd's unlikable friend who probably got him killed, or did the deed himself. However, since Bateman is such a phenomenal actor, there will be levels to Clark's personality. For all we know, maybe Clark is Floyd’s savior. It’s doubtful, but possible.

Lastly, judging by the trailer for DTF St. Louis and the actors involved, I expect to see a lot of award nominations. Bateman has a Prime Time Emmy for his role in Ozark, but Sunday, Cardellini, and Harbour don't have any of the big four (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, or Tony). It isn’t because they aren’t great actors. Sometimes the awards committees don't (or won’t) acknowledge a project that they don’t believe deserves recognition. Thankfully, that will likely change for all three actors, especially Sunday, who I believe will stand out.

Watch DTF St. Louis on Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max.