DTF St. Louis episode 2 release time (by each time zone), preview, and more

The series premiere of DTF St. Louis begins slowly, but picks up right on time with the murder of Floyd Smernitch (David Harbour). The death was one of the selling points of the show's trailer, but the things you learn along the way (as well as the fantastic performances from the cast) should be enough to get people pumped for episode 2.

As expected, Clark (played by Jason Bateman) was the first person suspected of Floyd’s murder. Despite being friends, Clark was sleeping with Floyd’s wife, Carol (Linda Cardellini). What the detectives don’t know is that Floyd found out about the affair and confronted Clark about it. Furthermore, despite all of Floyd's insecurities and willingness to be stepped on by everyone, the lack of sex and respect from his family leads him to join the app for married people, DTF.

All of this and more will come into play in episode 2, and later, when the killer is revealed. Here’s how you can watch the next episode, so you don’t fall behind.

David Harbour - DTF St. Louis - Credit: Tina Rowden/HBO

DTF St. Louis episode 2 release date and time

DTF St Louis episode 2, titled “Snag it”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET. It will air on HBO at the top of the hour in each respective time zone while streaming simultaneously on HBO Max. After the way things end, you won’t want to miss what’s next for Clark.

For those of you watching from other time zones, here are all the times you can watch episode 2 of DTF St. Louis.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, March 8

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, March 8

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 8

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 8

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 8

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, March 8

Portugal and Western Europe: 1:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, March 9

UK (Sky Atlantic): 1:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, March 9

Spain and Central Europe: 2:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, March 9

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 3:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, March 9

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, March 9

New Zealand (Neon): 2:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, March 9

What to expect in episode 2

At the end of the series premiere, Detective Homer is interrogating Clark about Floyd’s death and his affair with Carol. If I had to guess, the focal point of “Snag it” will be on how their secret relationship started and who initiated it.

The first episode would lead you to believe that Clark started this. He was using his daughter’s swingset to watch his neighbor doing yoga in her yard, told Floyd about the DTF St. Louis app, and just seems to be a creep. However, HBO mysteries tend to throw curveballs in every episode. I expect DTF St. Louis to follow this trend.

Don't miss new episodes of DTF St. Louis Sundays on HBO.