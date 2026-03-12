In HBO's new dark comedy, DTF St. Louis, a bizarre love triangle ends with one of its participants dead. Alternating between flashbacks and the present, the story gradually reveals how the tragedy connects to middle-age malaise and a provocative dating app, “DTF St. Louis,” designed to help couples pursue extramarital affairs.

HBO has delivered a range of subversive comedies in recent years, including Barry, The Sympathizer, and The Chair Company. At first glance, DTF St. Louis resembles a prestige drama, with its star-studded ensemble, hour-long episodes, and stylish cinematography. Beneath the surface, though, the series is fueled by a bleak yet highly entertaining sense of humor. If you're not sure whether this new HBO comedy is for you, here are four reasons to reconsider.

DTF St. Louis has an amazing cast

To ensure a smooth blend of comedy and drama, DTF St. Louis enlisted three actors who are well-versed in both genres. The show's leading trio consists of Jason Bateman, known for Ozark and Arrested Development, David Harbour, whom fans of Stranger Things will recognize as the beloved Jim Hopper, and Linda Cardellini, known for ER and Scooby Doo.

The unique chemistry between the three characters is the driving force behind DTF St. Louis. Their warmth and affection in the flashbacks contrast with their distress in the present, enhancing the show's central mystery. In addition, they are not the only recognizable names in the cast: Six Feet Under's Richard Jenkins, Wednesday's Joy Sunday, and Doom Patrol's Wynn Everett all play regular characters in the show.

David Harbour - DTF St. Louis - Credit: Tina Rowden/HBO

It is loosely based on a true story

As absurd as DTF St. Louis' story might seem, it actually features many real-life parallels with a murder that occurred in 2011. The series was originally planned as an adaptation of a The New Yorker article titled "My Dentist’s Murder Trial." In the piece, James Lasdun details how a love triangle involving his dentist in upstate New York ended in murder.

At one point, the show even had Pedro Pascal on board to play the dentist. However, showrunner Steven Conrad ultimately wanted freedom to explore his characters' flaws and niche bedroom kinks without restraint, something he felt was easier to do without involving real people. DTF St. Louis eventually transformed into something else completely, but the show still echoes many elements of the true story that inspired it.

DTF St. Louis - Credit: Tina Rowden/HBO

The series revolves around an unconventional murder mystery

Unsuspecting viewers will likely be caught off guard by the shocking death in DTF St. Louis' very first episode. Everything is all rainbows and butterflies until the story suddenly jumps eight weeks into the future, revealing how quickly things have taken a distinctive dark turn.

This interplay between flashbacks and a present-day investigation draws viewers into a puzzling murder mystery in which even the circumstances of the victim’s death are difficult to decipher. It adds a nice touch to an otherwise straight-up dark comedy, cleverly subverting the viewers' expectations.

DTF St. Louis - Credit: Tina Rowden/HBO

The HBO series is provocative

The controversial question that DTF St. Louis intends to answer is actually quite simple: why do couples cheat? The characters’ contrasting perspectives constantly collide in bizarre juxtapositions. For instance, David Harbour’s character, Floyd, complains to Jason Bateman’s Clark that his attraction to his wife faded after he saw her wearing her umpire uniform. The very next day, Clark spots her exercising outdoors and is immediately turned on.

The love triangle that ensues resembles a wicked game in which the characters have conflicting objectives they can't reveal to one another. And there can only be one winner.

Everything about their desires, frustrations, and insecurities exposes uncomfortable truths about contemporary relationships and suburban lassitude. At the center of it all is the mythical "DTF" app, the strange catalyst urging couples to rebel against tradition and embrace casual sex.

Watch new episodes of DTF St. Louis on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max!