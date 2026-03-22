DTF St. Louis episode 4 release time, preview, and more

In DTF St. Louis episode 3, we see Clark as he continues his relationship with Carol, but as she starts to mention Floyd’s money issues, it becomes clear that she’s in it for more than the fun.

Not only is Floyd paying alimony, but he doesn’t have life insurance, either. Both of these worry Carol because they’re already broke, or so she tells Clark. This leads Clark to offer help, and Carol agrees. However, she says Floyd can’t know about it.

At the end of the episode, Carol sees her son (Richard) sad in his room. His mood is more than just despondent about losing Floyd after they had a breakthrough in their relationship. Richard is worried because he knows they're struggling financially.

This is where it gets interesting. Carol says, “I always do whatever to make sure that we’re okay.”

While she may have been one of the prime suspects for Floyd’s murder, this moment makes her look guiltier than ever. Heading into DTF St. Louis episode 4, it looks like we're going to find out just how much Carol was involved in Floyd's death.

What time is DTF St. Louis episode 4 released?

DTF St Louis episode 4, titled “A Love Triangle”, is set to air in the US on Sunday, March 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's when you can watch DTF St. Louis episode 4 where you live:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, March 14

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, March 14

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 15

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 15

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, March 15

Portugal and Western Europe: 1:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, March 16

UK (Sky Atlantic): 1:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, March 16

Spain and Central Europe: 2:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, March 16

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 3:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, March 16

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, March 16

New Zealand (Neon): 2:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, March 16

What to expect in episode 4

As I previously mentioned, Carol isn’t doing herself any favors. The viewers see that she appears to be manipulating Clark for money, but Detectives Jodie Plumb and Donoghue Homer are still focused on Clark. With that being said, Plumb knows Carol is hiding something.

Detective Plumb is aware that Carol knows more than she’s saying, but it’s also clear that Clark does too. Meanwhile, Detective Homer seems unable to look past Clark for Floyd's murder. It doesn't help that as soon as a specific key is brought up, Clark asks for a lawyer.

So far, each episode has revealed key information about the case through flashbacks, so we can definitely expect to see more that in episode 4. There are only three more episodes left this season after episode 4, so this is officially the midpoint of the season.

Pardon the pun, but this moment could be the key to solving everything. Stay tuned to Show Snob to find out.