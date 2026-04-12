DTF St. Louis episode 7 release time (by each time zone), preview, and more

In episode 6 of DTF St. Louis, viewers see the lengths that Clark Forrest will go to make his best friend, Floyd Smernitch, happy. Not only did Clark create the fake profile of Tiger Tiger to boost Floyd’s confidence, but he went out of town to find someone to be Tiger Tiger for a night. Unfortunately, this doesn’t go as planned.

The fake Tiger Tiger follows the two friends while they’re in the park. Clark sees him and leaves Floyd to see what's going on to ask why he’s there. The hired Tiger Tiger says he doesn’t like how Floyd looks and calls off the date. As he's telling Cark he is canceling, Floyd sees it, and Clark is forced to tell him the truth.

Now, all that's left is finding out who killed Floyd and why. Keep scrolling to see how you can watch the series finale in your part of the world.

And, we have good news! Because of the Euphoria season 3 premiere, DTF St. Louis's final episode will debut at an earlier time

DTF St. Louis episode 7 release time

DTF St Louis episode 7, titled “No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way from Across the Street”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, April 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT, 7:00 p.m. MT, and 6:00 p.m. CT. It will air on HBO at the top of the hour in each respective time zone while streaming simultaneously on HBO Max.

Hawaii: 2:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, March 15

Alaska: 4:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, March 15

West Coast of the US: 5:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15

Mountain time: 6:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 15

Midwest of the US: 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 15

East Coast of the US: 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Canada (Crave): 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Brazil: 9:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, March 16

Portugal and Western Europe: 1:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, March 16

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, March 16

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, March 16

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 3:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, March 16

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, March 16

New Zealand (Neon): 2:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, March 16

What to expect in episode 7

The season finale of HBO’s DTF St. Louis is almost here, and viewers will finally find out who killed Floyd. Before that happens, let's look at what we know.

Did Carol Love-Smernitch do it for the insurance money? Will we see that something happened between Clark Forrest and Floyd that led to a crime of passion? Or is there another angle that no one is expecting? Stay tuned to Show Snob for the answer.

It seems unlikely that Clark killed Floyd. He’s been forthcoming with his information, and he's talked to the detectives despite his lawyer telling him not to. Plus, he genuinely loves Floyd and has gone out of his way to make his best friend happy. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean we know the entire story. For all we know, everything Clark’s done could be because he’s trying to remain in Carol’s good graces. Maybe he kills Floyd so he can be with her.

Lastly, there’s the unknown, and that’s where things get tricky. DTF St. Louis has done a great job at releasing important information at the right time. This has kept viewers intrigued and tuning in weekly. During the season finale, you can bet that the biggest piece of the puzzle will be revealed, and fans will be satisfied.

Stay tuned to Show Snob to find out who the culprit is and why they killed Floyd Smernitch.