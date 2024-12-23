Dune: Prophecy episode 6 review: The first season comes to a slow, uninspired end

Episode 6 of Dune: Prophecy on HBO brings the first season of the show to a close. As the story is wound up, we get more revelations about the bloody trail Valya has left on her path to controlling the Sisterhood, while the balance of power shifts in the Imperium, and Javicco's personal feelings get in the way of his duty.

Once again, we're shown how Valya is one of the most manipulative and even outright evil characters in the show, as she was responsible for the deaths of over a dozen sisters who were loyal to Mother Dorotea and refused to join her side when she moved to take control.

You could perhaps see how Tula, though she's done horrible things herself, is at the very least a tragic character, who can be pitied for how far she's fallen after following her older sister's example and pursuing revenge for the death of their brother, but Valya is simply cruel, manipulative, and hungry for power.

The season 1 finale is rushed

Again, I have to criticize this show for how fast things happen. After Francesca's return, Corrino begins to rediscover the feelings he had for her, leading to him turning away from Desmond Hart, resisting his advice, and once again falling under the influence of the Sisterhood. It's clear that he's a weak man propped up by more powerful and intelligent people around him, and it could be spun into an interesting development for the character if only it were given some time to happen naturally.

Travis Fimmel in Dune: Prophecy episode 6 | Photograph by Attila Szvacsek/HBO

As it is, while he was fully trusting Hart in the last episode, giving him command of a powerful regiment of elite troops, in this episode he completely turns his back on him, is usurped by Natalya, betrayed by Francesca, and meets an undignified end. The way it all happens so quickly means you don't get to know these characters or anticipate what might happen next because literally anything could be pulled out of the hat to service the next plot point.

For a final episode, it comes off as something of an anticlimax. There's a bit more action scattered throughout, but it's mostly dull and doesn't really put in the work to create a cliffhanger that makes you eager for a second season. It could really have just been waiting for episode 7 next week, not enticing you to come back in a couple of years to continue this story. There are no resolutions, just a few small changes to the storylines that have been playing out across this season, with no big surprises in store.

Dune: Prophecy has been a letdown overall

To be honest, the whole show has been something of a letdown. The Dune movies are spectacular pieces of cinema that can really get inside your head and stay there long after you've left the theater. With Dune: Prophecy, it hardly stays with you from one week to the next. It's not that it's a really bad show; it's more that it's just dull and has a fairly pedestrian plot that doesn't require very much from the viewer. You don't feel like you've seen something truly special, and there are no standout points to take away. I can't think of a single time this series really shocked me or pulled the rug out. It's just rolled along at a steady, plodding pace.

It does feel like something of a missed opportunity, as the Dune universe is one ripe for creating impressive stories and intriguing characters, but there's nothing here to get your teeth into, and it squanders all the potential laid out by the movies.

Mark Strong in Dune: Prophecy episode 6 | Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

There have been good points, mostly in the performances, particularly from Emily Watson and Travis Fimmel, but they are just good icing on an otherwise bland and uninteresting cake; there's nothing of substance to support them and, as a result, little to get me excited for a second season.

Dune: Prophecy was renewed for a second season just days ago, but we likely won’t see it for a while considering how long big-budget shows like these take to produce. We’ll keep you updated with any news we hear about season 2 here at Show Snob.