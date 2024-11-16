Dune: Prophecy release schedule
By Bryce Olin
We have some great news for Dune fans! While we have to wait until Dec. 18, 2026, for Dune: Part 3 starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, the world of Dune is expanding with a new prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, coming to HBO and MAX on Sunday, Nov. 17!
According to HBO, Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the book, Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The prequel series is set about 10,000 years before the events of Dune and Paul Atreides' arrival on Arrakis.
In the series, Emily Watson and Olivia Williams star as Mother Superior Valya and Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen, respectively, as the sisters, in a time of great need, establish the Bene Gesserit, which obviously looms very large in the Dune universe.
I can't wait to see this series. The Bene Gesserit is easily one of the most fascinating parts of the Dune story, and this should be especially illuminating to those who have watched the Dune movies, including the most recent movies by Denis Villeneuve, but aren't familiar with Herbert's lore.
Dune: Prophecy has an incredible cast and also stars Mark Strong, Jodhi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Tabu, Chris Mason Aoife Hinds, Jade Anouka, and more.
What time is Dune: Prophecy on HBO and MAX?
"The Hidden Hand," the first episode of Dune: Prophecy, will air on HBO and be released on MAX at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST on Sunday, Nov. 17.
New episodes of Dune: Prophecy will be released on HBO and MAX at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST every Sunday night.
Watch out for spoilers online if you can't watch the episodes immediately! I have a feeling there's going to be some huge and shocking events during the first season.
Dune: Prophecy episode schedule
There are only six episodes in the first season of Dune: Prophecy! So, this is going to be a quick watch. As mentioned, only one episode of Dune: Prophecy will be released on HBO and MAX every Sunday through the season finale on Dec. 22.
We shared the release schedule for Dune: Prophecy along with the episode titles for each new episode:
- "The Hidden Hand" (Episode 1): Sunday, Nov. 17
- "Two Wolves" (Episode 2): Sunday, Nov. 24
- "Sisterhood Above All" (Episode 3): Sunday, Dec. 1
- Episode 4: Sunday, Dec. 8
- Episode 5: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Episode 6 (season finale): Sunday, Dec. 22
We'll update the schedule with the rest of the episode titles as they're announced!
Honestly, it's a bummer that there are only six episodes in this series. I was hoping that there would be more, but hey, if it gets the job done, I'm cool with it. We'll just have to wait and see.
As of right now, it's unclear if there's going to be a second season of Dune: Prophecy. There's definitely more this story, but I'm guessing it will be up to Warner Bros. Discovery to gauge fans' interest in continuing this story.
Watch the new episodes of Dune: Prophecy on HBO and MAX every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST!