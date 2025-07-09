Duster just became the first show canceled in the new HBO Max era

It’s one and done for Duster, as it becomes the first show canceled in the new HBO Max era for the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service. While the cancellation isn’t all that surprising, it is disappointing for those who had just caught the season 1 finale last week!

Duster starred Josh Holloway, reuniting him with Lost co-creator and EP J.J. Abrams, who was one of the co-creators for this series. The writing was arguably on the wall for this series even before the show debuted on the streaming platform.

Josh Holloway in Duster episode 8 on Max

HBO Max is not going ahead with Duster season 2

Deadline reports that while Duster came from some big names, it didn’t get the attention and viewership that it needed. That being said, it was performing well with both critics and audiences, but even if the viewership was good, the series would have been difficult to save.

It turns out that this was a production that was started back in 2020. It has been in limbo for years, and the cast options had expired on it. Once that happens, it can be difficult to keep a series going, because the cast members are able to look at other projects and can end up with clashing schedules.

However, Warner Bros. did quietly attempt to shop the series around once it decided that HBO Max wasn’t the right home for it. It was difficult to find someone to pick up the intense and somewhat expensive production, though.

In a statement, HBO Max shared:

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television.”

Rachel Hilson in Duster on Max

The first cancellation of the HBO Max era

This is the first cancellation since Max has switched to HBO Max. For some, it will be viewed as “cleaning house,” but let’s factor in the cast options expiring and the long wait to get the show off the ground into the decision.

Just as it canceled a show, it picked one up. The Big Bang Theory spinoff focused on Stuart (from the comic book store!) was picked up to series. We’ll get Stuart Fails to Save the Universe sometime in the future, and hopefully, that will fare a little better.

Duster is still worth a watch despite the cancellation. It follows the story of the first Black female FBI agent back in 1972. Rachel Hilson plays Nina, a woman who recruits a getaway driver (Holloway) in an effort to take down a crime syndicate that is constantly growing in power.

Duster is still available to stream on HBO Max.