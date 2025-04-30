J.J. Abrams' Duster will take us on an exciting ride along (Trailer)

Ready for a wild ride? That's what J.J. Abrams’ Duster looks like it's going to deliver, with high-stakes action, gritty drama, and a compelling story set against the backdrop of 1970s America. Slated to premiere on Max on May 15, here's everything you need to know about this new original series.

Ordered by Max in 2023, Duster is described as a crime thriller. It's created by Abrams and LaToya Morgan. You might know Abrams for co-creating shows such as Felicity, Lost and Fringe. He also created the beloved TV show Alias, which starred Jennifer Garner in the leading role. Morgan, on the other hand, is known for writing for shows like Parenthood, Shameless, Into the Badlands and The Walking Dead. With these two talented creatives at the helm, I'd say Duster is in very capable hands.

Now, let's take a look at the thrilling, action-packed trailer for a sneak peek of what's to come!

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the first season is confirmed to consist of eight episodes. The first episode is set to drop on Max on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Then, going forward, a new episode will be released each week until the final episode airs on July 3. However, it is unclear if the subsequent episodes will be released at the same time as the premiere on their release dates. This is likely to be the case, though.

We don't want you to miss a single episode of this crime thriller, so we've provided the release schedule right below.

Episodes Release date on Max 1 May 15, 2025 2 May 22, 2025 3 May 29, 2025 4 June 5, 2025 5 June 12, 2025 6 June 19, 2025 7 June 26, 2025 8 July 3, 2025

Duster takes place in the American Southwest during the 1970s and follows the life of a bold and daring getaway driver who works for a crime syndicate that is expanding in size and power. When a relentless young agent arrives in town, determined to bring the entire crime family down, the tension escalates and what was once a dangerous but manageable life for the getaway driver quickly turns into something else entirely.

Josh Holloway, who you might recognize from his previous role as James "Sawyer" Ford in Lost, takes on the lead role as the getaway driver, Jim. Joining the cast in the other lead role is Rachel Hilson (American Horror Story: Double Feature, This Is Us), playing the tenacious agent, Nina. Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, Benjamin Charles Watson, and many others are also in the cast.

Check out these exciting official production stills below from Duster for a glimpse of what to expect in the new crime thriller!

Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson in Duster | Max

Josh Holloway in Duster | Max

Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway in Duster | Max

Josh Holloway in Duster | Max

Keith David in Duster | Max

Josh Holloway and Camille Guaty in Duster | Max

You can catch Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson in Max's new original series Duster, premiering on the streaming platform on May 15.