Dutton Ranch episode 8 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

It's safe to say that the Yellowstone franchise has grown exponentially over the course of the past few years. The beloved TV phenomenon from the mind of Taylor Sheridan, once led by the one and only Kevin Costner, has expanded to include spinoffs, prequels, and sequels on multiple platforms. And perhaps the most imperative of them all is Dutton Ranch - which just got renewed for season 2!

The series, which features Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, takes place one year after the events of the original series as the duo look to start anew. But as the first season of the Paramount Plus series confirms, that has not been smooth sailing for the pair as they must deal with the Jackson Family who run a rival ranch. And after the events of the previous episode, you can rest assured that fans are ready to see what comes next.

Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 8 release date and exact time on Paramount Plus

Dutton Ranch episode 8, "Whiskey Limits", will premiere on Paramount+ in the US on Friday, June 26, at 12:00 a.m. PT, 3:00 a.m. ET, 1:00 a.m. MT, and 2:00 a.m. CT. If you have been watching the show throughout its first season, you probably already knew that. The same could be said for if you've been watching Paramount Plus in the past, as this is the release time that the streamer tends to opt for - which is essentially the norm for streaming shows.

Of course, Paramount+ is a global streaming service, which means fans can tune in around the world. For India, in which the streamer is not available, new episodes of Dutton Ranch are available to watch via JioHotstar like all other Paramount content.

On that note, here are the release times for the next episode of Dutton Ranch where you are, including in areas such as the UK, India, Australia, and more:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, June 25

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, June 25

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Friday, June 26

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Friday, June 26

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Friday, June 26

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 26

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Friday, June 26

UK: 8:00 a.m. BST on Friday, June 26

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 26

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 26

India (JioHotstar): 12:30 p.m. IST on Friday, June 26

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 26

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 26

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Friday, June 26

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Friday, June 26

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Friday, June 26

What to expect from Dutton Ranch episode 8

It goes without saying that the tension is building in Dutton Ranch, and we fully expect it to continue in the next episode. After all, the eighth installment is the penultimate episode of the season, meaning that the show is gearing up for its season finale. And with that, you can expect high stakes from both remaining episodes.

As the trailer for the upcoming episode promises, the Duttons are going to really commit to gettint ot he bottom of the Jackson Family's dirty dealings. It seems that they have finally figured out that they are crooked thieves - not ranchers - which will undoubtedly escalate those tensions we talked about. The question is: Who will come out on top with just two episodes left to go?

Beth needs those closest to her to be ready for when the Jacksons come looking for payback, but with the finale fast approaching, will they be truly ready for the inevitable showdown? And if that isn't tense enough for you, a storm is also set to make its presence felt on Rio Paloma, all while the bonds that Beulah has established begin to shatter - which is not what she needs after what happened to her in the previous episode.

With a showdown between Joaquin and Will, and a big decision lingering for Carter, it's clear that Dutton Ranch is set to pull out all the stops to end in attention-grabbing fashion. We would expect nothing less from the Taylor Sheridan franchise, and this particular show is pulling that off very, very effectively.