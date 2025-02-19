3 early updates on XO, Kitty season 3 that just dropped

Back in mid-January, the long-awaited second season of XO, Kitty was released on Netflix, and fans everywhere were excited to see what was next for Kitty Song Covey. As expected, Kitty found herself in a whirlwind of new drama as she navigated the second semester of her junior year at KISS. The teen matchmaker also had her fair share of relationship troubles as well.

The second season ended in a way where a third installment seemed inevitable, with there being some unresolved plotlines. Fans were also left wondering if an XO, Kitty season 3 would happen after watching all eight episodes. Well, we finally have our answer on the popular teen show's fate.

On Valentine's Day 2025, Netflix announced its decision on whether to renew or cancel the series. But this isn't the only juicy information we learned about the show so far. We've also learned some other details that we absolutely must share. Here's everything we know about XO, Kitty season 3 at the moment.

1. XO, Kitty season 3 is officially happening at Netflix

After another successful season of the teen series, XO, Kitty will be returning for a brand new third installment in the future. On Feb. 14, Netflix confirmed that XO, Kitty season 3 had been greenlit. However, the renewal doesn't come as much of a surprise, given the show's strong performance on the streaming platform once again.

As reported by Netflix, the second season debuted at No. 2 on the English TV List with 14.2 million views. It also made it into the Top 10 in 89 countries during its first week. A season 3 renewal was pretty much a no-brainer for Netflix, considering the show's dedicated fanbase and continued popularity.

Netflix shared a sweet video of the show's leading star, Anna Cathcart, announcing the renewal. You can check it out right below.

2. Production on season 3 is rumored to start this spring

According to What's on Netflix, the show's production team is eying an April 2025 start date. The cameras are then reportedly rumored to continue rolling on the third season until sometime in June. Production will once again take place in Seoul, South Korea. However, keep in mind that these dates have not been officially confirmed by Netflix or the show's creators, so they are subject to change.

But if this production timeline holds, there's a chance XO, Kitty season 3 could arrive sooner than anticipated. However, even if the filmmaking process wraps up in time for a 2025 release, it's unlikely that Netflix will drop the new season within the same year. Why? Well, it's because season 2 has already been released in 2025. Netflix typically spaces out the seasons of its major series, so a 2026 release date seems more likely.

3. XO, Kitty season 3 is rumored to be casting for new characters

What's on Netflix has also reported that the teen series is in the process of casting new characters for its upcoming third season. According to the news outlet, the show's creative team is looking to cast one new series regular, two new recurring guest stars, and two new guest stars who will each appear in one episode in the new season. The series regular role is for a character named Marcus. Marcus is described as a wealthy party boy who exudes effortless charisma. We shared more details on the Marcus character and the other characters below.

Here are the other details for the series regular:

Marcus is also described as the perfect mix of Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl and Sebastian from Cruel Intentions.

Marcus doesn’t strictly follow traditional ideas of right and wrong, and he doesn't fit neatly into romantic norms. In other words, his sexual preferences are not clearly defined.

He's known for being really smart but becomes truly dangerous when he focuses his attention on someone.

These are the character descriptions for the two recurring guest stars:

The characters' names are Ji-Young and Philippa.

Ji-Young is a Korean or Korean expatriate from the United Kingdom or the United States. She's in her 30s or 40s and is a fashion designer. She's also "terrifyingly chic but not cold." It's best to be careful around her as she can be nice one moment, and the next, she's cutting you down with her biting words.

Philippa is described as “an ultra-polished, ambitious, and effortlessly chic second assistant" who excels in the high-stress fashion industry. She's also a perfectionist and has little tolerance for mistakes.

XO, Kitty season 3 is also rumored to be casting for the roles of Dr. Sherwin Jamshidi and Dr. Vanessa Jamshidi. Sherwin is described as a highly respected doctor who "works with Doctors Without Borders specializing in infectious diseases." Vanessa is described as a timeless beauty who has two PhDs and an MD. She also has high expectations for her teenage son. Both of these characters will only appear in one episode in the third season.

Although there aren't any plot details for XO, Kitty season 3 just yet, Netflix has shared that the third season will see Kitty take on her senior year at KISS. Season 3 will also include the show's first summer episode, so that should be fun!

Stay tuned to Show Snob for the latest updates on XO, Kitty season 3!