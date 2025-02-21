Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch talk intense The Couple Next Door finale (Interview)

If you haven't watched The Couple Next Door season 1 finale on Starz, aka episode 6, "Crimes of Passion," yet then turn around because we'll be discussing spoilers! It was intense and we finally saw how everything played out in the woods between the four main characters. And it was definitely a lot.

Actors Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch who play Evie and Pete, respectively, spoke to us here at Show Snob in an exclusive interview about the intense The Couple Next Door finale on Starz, and talk us through their characters' mindsets a little bit more with so many emotions at play. Watch our interview with the talents below, or read on to see what they have to say!

The Couple Next Door actors on that intense finale

Show Snob: Both of your characters go through a pretty drastic downward spiral, pretty quickly. Can you talk about how you think each of your characters got to this place?

Eleanor Tomlinson: I think so much of Evie is kind of informed by the way that she's been brought up and her relationship with her parents, which is kind of explored a little bit, but it's also left for you to sort of decide on your own. So I think that, so much of who she is and and how she then behaves kind of refers back to the way that she's been brought up. And the way that they have treated Pete as well. I think what they go through is the reason for her main kind of spiral. And I think that obviously, she then wants the opposite of Pete. She wants to get as far away from that as possible, and she sees that in Danny.

Alfred Enoch: I think his problem really is that he's very passive and he's just kind of hoping he can just put his head under the blankets, and in the morning, everything will be okay. But that's not the way it's really going. He needs to take some responsibility and do something to create the outcomes he wants But I think he's not even asking those questions. So for a long period of time he's happy enough and he's floating. Everything that happens over the course of the episodes exposes that tactic, and leads him to a point where without having made any choices, losing everything.

Courtesy: Starz

SS: We see it all come to a head in the final moments of the the last episode. What was it like to play those very intense emotions?

Enoch: Yeah, it's a lot. You know, you need all the coverage and you need to sustain that kind of emotional intensity for a long period of time, and and all the rest of it. So it's challenging, but it's fun. It's fun it's fun to get to revel in the end. Because the whole show has that kind of voyeuristic thing, obviously, and it's fun to take it from there. It's fun to watch it all unravel, and it's fun to play as well. There was something juicy about it too.

Tomlinson: Shooting the end sequences was always exciting and something I was looking forward to. It's wild. It's crazy. I mean, running through that forest with plasters stuck to my feet, to make it look like I was barefoot. Yeah. Great. What a day. [Laughs] No, it was fun and actually lovely - any scenes that we had where it was just the four of us were kind of few and far between, but also just really nice.

* This interview has been edited for length and clarity

The Couple Next Door season 1 is now streaming on Starz. The show has been renewed for a season 2, but with new cast members.