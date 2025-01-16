Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw tease characters' struggles and relationship in The Couple Next Door (Interview)

It's officially almost time for new, sexy, and intriguing psychological thriller series, The Couple Next Door! The show stars Outlander's Sam Heughan, Jessica De Gouw, Alfred Enoch, and Eleanor Tomlinson.

The series premieres Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz (get all the watch details here!). As we gear up for the debut, Show Snob had the opportunity to speak with Heughan and De Gouw who play married couple Danny and Becka. The stars tease what we can expect from their characters, where the story goes, and whether they might appear in season 2. Either watch or read our interview below!

Show Snob: Sam, I love how you're just dominating Starz with Outlander, Men in Kilts, now The Couple Next Door.

Sam Heughan: Yeah, they're changing the name [of the network] apparently. [Laughs]

SS: The network needs to be named after you at this point! I know you personally like motorcycles. So how fun was it for this to be a part of your character in the show?

Heughan: Actually, terrifying. I do love riding bikes. But, actually, when you have to do it on camera, it's like one of those things. Just, oh my god. There's so much to think about here. But [it was] really cool. I got to ride these police bikes as well, which was a cool part of his character. And, I got to spend time with a traffic cop in Scotland, which was really interesting to learn about his lifestyle and the sort of situations that he finds himself in. What's not to like about turning on sirens and blue lights, right?

SS: Jessica, both Danny and Becka are attracted to the other couple, Evie and Pete. But Becka is the one who kind of really wants to go for it. What is it about this couple in particular that is so attractive to her?

Jessica De Gouw: I think a couple of things. Becka and Danny, the terms of their relationship are such that they are [in an] open [marriage] and that they have done this before. It's historically, for the most part, been a good thing for them. And certainly for Becka, it's a lifestyle that she has always lived and sort of thrives in. But we are meeting this couple at a point of disconnection and perhaps complacency and dishonesty. So it's cracking a little bit. And then you introduce Evie and Pete who are these gorgeous, full of life, beautiful, intelligent people that are just across the road. So, I think whereas Becka feels quite suffocated by the suburbs and how fixed that can feel, the permanence of that, that doesn't sort of ring true to her. So she's also seeking out adventure, but adventure that is right on the doorstep.

SS: Danny makes a lot of mistakes. We do see the cracks like you mentioned Jessica, but overall they have a pretty good life. They're happy together. Why do you think he just continues to make those mistakes?

Heughan: I think he's digging himself into a hole. I think they have this amazing relationship or have had. And, the cracks are beginning because Danny is not being as as truthful and then trying to cover up a lot of his mistakes. But I think it's also the relationship in in the show that we're rooting for, that we hope that they can get over that. But they go on this pretty crazy journey, with their neighbors, to get there. He's dealing with a lot, and, certainly, he's drowning by the the time we actually meet him.

SS: Going off of that, everything does kind of become exposed and the truth comes out between Danny and Becka eventually What do you think Danny and Becka learn about each other and their relationship by the end of the season?

De Gouw: I think they learn to see and accept each other in a way that is brand new to them. I think they have a beautiful foundation and a beautiful love story, and there was a lot of acceptance in that. But what they go through really forces them to sort of start afresh, to learn and to know each other from the start. And what comes with that is having to really rebuild trust. And from both of them, particularly Danny, really be vulnerable. And I think that once he's able, and they're both able, to be vulnerable, that's when they can start to rebuild.

Heughan: Especially for Danny, that vulnerability is something that he's not traditionally used to doing. And I think Becka has always encouraged him and given him space to do that. But perhaps over time, he's receded or he's gone back to what he knows, and that's to be, perhaps, to cover up a lot and to not be as open with her.

SS: The season ends a little open-ended, not everything is tied up perfectly. I know there's a season 2 with a new cast, but it's still set in the same neighborhood. Can we at least expect a cameo from you guys in the second season?

Heughan: I mean, I'm not going to say no. But I do feel it would be quite a lot for Danny not to end up in jail for for some time.

De Gouw: Maybe [this time], they'll be the neighbors peeping through the curtains.

Heughan: Maybe we could. We could sort of peep on everyone else.

De Gouw: It's just a day of peeping through curtains.

Heughan: That's an easy shoot day. We could do that.

The Couple Next Door premieres Friday, Jan. 16, 2025 on Starz.

* This interview has been edited for length and clarity