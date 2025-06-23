Ellen Pompeo has two ideas for Good American Family season 2, but it would look different

Good American Family starring Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass premiered in March 2025, with the season finale debuting on Hulu on April 30. Now almost two months later, the streamer still hasn't announced whether the drama is renewed or cancelled. Either way, Pompeo has a couple of ideas should the show get more. So was might Good American Family season 2 look like?

The Grey's Anatomy star is one of the producers on the series, having done so through her production company, Calamity Jane. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter recently, the actress shared that she and creator/co-showrunner Katie Robbins have been in talks with Hulu about where the story could go next.

She revealed that she thinks their version of Kristine Barnett's story is done, and perhaps the series could turn into an anthology. One idea they've been mulling around has her really excited and hoping the streamer will be on board. Here's what Pompeo told THR:

"There are two ideas right now. Yes, Kristine Barnett’s story is over, or my version of Kristine Barnett’s story is over, and I think what we are trying to decipher is: Is there a good enough reason to continue on with this story, or do we pivot and do an anthology and do another story next season? And I’m not going to tell you the story that we’re thinking about, but it’s awesome. That’s what I really want to do. I want to do an anthology because I think the story we have lined up is so good for specifically the way we do this show and switch perspectives.”

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - “Right There in Black and White” - Michael and Kristine’s marriage reaches a breaking point as their differing perspectives on Natalia threaten to tear them apart. When the stakes become dangerous, Kristine draws a line. (Disney/Ser Baffo) MARK DUPLASS, IMOGEN FAITH REID, ELLEN POMPEO

What we think about a Good American Family season 2 on Hulu

The first season of Good American Family saw the first half of episodes focus on the point of view of husband and wife Kristine and Michael Barnett, while the final four episodes were from the perspective of their adopted daughter Natalia Grace. When the later years came in and they all went to court, we got to see the views of all three characters at once.

I would say overall storytelling wise it did work, though it did feel like four episodes in to get to Natalia Grace's perspective was a bit long. The final episodes where we had all three characters view points were the most interesting to me, personally. Though I think Pompeo is right. If they can find another real-life story to base a Good American Family season 2 on, it could definitely work. I'm so curious to know which one they want to adapt!?

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - “Blood on Her Hands” - With the world watching, Natalia and the Barnetts face off in the court of law and the court of public opinion. (Disney/Ser Baffo) JEROD HAYNES, IMOGEN FAITH REID, SALONE AVERY-MEADOWS, CHRISTINA HENDRICKS

The actress went on to tell the news outlet that she and Robbins still have more meetings with Hulu, who has not made a decision on whether to continue the series yet. If the streaming service goes with the anthology idea, Pompeo isn't interested in playing the lead as she doesn't think she's the right person to play her. But, she would stay on as a producer.

If you've watched any of the documentaries about Natalia Grace's story, you know there's still more to it. Allegedly even troubles with the Mans family. So, I'm not saying there isn't necessarily more. However, I do agree with Pompeo that I think if the drama were to continue, an anthology might be better. It came to a good enough conclusion and I think it would be better to head in a a different direction.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Good American Family season 2 on Hulu.

