Emmy-winning sitcom icon joins Running Point season 2 in surprise recasting

After making quite the debut earlier this year on Netflix, the breakout hit comedy series Running Point from co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling has become an instant favorite. Shortly after the show made a splashy entrance, Netflix announced a second season, which was music to our ears. It's by far the best new Netflix comedy series of the year in year overflowing with hilarious series.

Running Point season 2 began filming back in August 2025, and even though the cast and crew have been hard at work since late summer creating the batch of new episodes that will make us laugh so hard we'll cry, there's still a lot we don't know about the follow-up season. However, we do know who just joined the cast in a major recurring role. Everybody's going to love this casting.

Did you catch that very unsubtle reference? If not, here's the casting news: Ray Romano will appear in Running Point season 2 in what Deadline refers to as a major recurring role. The Emmy-winning Everybody Loves Raymond star plays Norm Stinson, a basketball coach who has become reclusive and elusive. Working with Isla (Kate Hudson) helps him rediscover his passion on and off the court.

Ray Romano - SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Ray Romano joins Running Point season 2 on Netflix in key recurring role

According to Deadline, Romano has been called on to join the cast after an unexpected recasting. The role of Norm Stinson was originally set to be played by Robert Townsend, but during production, the character was "reconceived" and changed. Reshoots have started taking place for Romano to take over the role. It's unclear what changed with the role and what caused the recasting.

There's no doubt that Romano will bring his unique brand of humor to the series. He will fit right in with the Running Point's fast-paced, quippy comedic sensibility. If there's one thing Isla loves, it's a project, and Norm will make for quite the undertaking to pull him out of his shell. Personally, I can't wait to see Hudson and Romano's comedy chemistry. I never would have expected this pairing!

Romano isn't the only bit of casting news we have received about Running Point season 2. After recurring in season 1, Justin Theroux and Uche Agada have been promoted to series regulars. Additionally, the new season has added a number of recurring stars: Ken Marino, Tommy Dewey, Richa Moorjani, Jake Picking, Blake Anderson, Duby Maduegbunam, and Aliyah Turner.

Filming for season 2 is reportedly expected to wrap sometime in November 2025, though it's unclear if the reshoots to add Romano into the episodes will push the wrap date back at all. But that shouldn't delay the release date next year. Netflix has confirmed that the new episodes will arrive sometime in 2026. For now, we're anticipating a spring or summer release for Running Point season 2.

