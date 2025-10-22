Netflix’s best new comedy will officially return in 2026

Back in February 2025, Netflix surprised us with a comedy that we didn’t think we needed. Kate Hudson led Running Point, and it became an immediate hit.

The series is loosely based on the life of Jeanie Buss, the president and co-owner of the Lakers. Buss is also an executive producer on the series to help make sure her life is told in a fitting way. This also brings in a unique female perspective in a world that is traditionally controlled by men. Well, worlds, when you consider both basketball and television!

Hudson plays Isla Gordon, an executive in Los Angeles who has to take over the family business when her brother breaks down. This leads to running the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most popular basketball franchises in America.

RUNNING POINT. (L to R) Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon and Brenda Song as Ali in Episode 101 of Running Point. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Running Point season 2 is confirmed for 2026

Production started on Running Point season 2 back in the summer of 2025, and that offered us some hope that we would get to see it in 2026. Well, now we have the confirmation that yes, the series will be back in 2026.

We don’t have a specific release date for the show just yet, but it’s likely to be in one of the later quarters. After all, the earlier quarters are already going to be taken up by the likes of Bridgerton season 4 and One Piece season 2.

On top of that, the show is still in production, and then there’s the post-production period after that. It takes time to bring quality shows, but we know that it is on the way.

RUNNING POINT. (L to R) Brenda Song as Ali and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 102 of Running Point. Cr. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

What to expect in Running Point season 2

The first season saw Isla figure out the world of basketball, with her trusty chief of staff Ali (Brenda Song) helping her along the way. Of course, none of the men around them were going to help navigate all of this, which allowed for some comedic moments, but also offered a stark look at the world of sports.

As the team focused on winning the championship game, things didn’t go their way in the Running Point season 1 finale. Losing a major championship often leads to discussions of ousting the people on top, so that could be the way the second season attempts to go, despite what we know about Buss’s real life.

On top of all this, there’s a romance. There has to be, right? Isla found herself in the middle of a love triangle with her fiancé Lev and the team’s coach Jay Brown. This is something that has to continue playing out in Running Point season 2. With a new team coach coming in, by the looks of things with the casting of Robert Townsend as Norm Stinson, it could cause problems for the love triangle.

