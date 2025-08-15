Running Point season 2 gets the exciting update we've been waiting for

It's been an incredible year for new Netflix shows, and it's not even over yet! There have been so many great hits this year, including Adolescence, Ransom Canyon, Untamed, and the hilarious comedy series Running Point. The series from Mindy Kaling and starring Kate Hudson was an immediate hit, quickly earning a renewal for season 2 one week after its February premiere.

While we knew that Kaling and fellow co-creators and executive producers Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen were back in the writers' room crafting the stories for Running Point season 2, we hadn't yet heard the exciting news about cameras beginning to roll. Well, Netflix has now shared the update we have been waiting for. The new season is now in production in Los Angeles!

On Aug. 15, Netflix shared the update on social media along with a selfie taken by Hudson with fellow cast members Brenda Song, Justin Theroux, Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver, and Fabrizio Guido. According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, filming on Running Point season 2 began on Aug. 11 and is currently scheduled to wrap sometime in November 2025.

We're so back. Running Point Season 2 is officially in production. pic.twitter.com/RFtej682L3 — Netflix (@netflix) August 15, 2025

Running Point season 2 confirmed for 2026 release on Netflix

Obviously, this further confirms that Running Point season 2 will be released on Netflix sometime in 2026. With production ending in November 2025 after about three months of filming, we can likely expect the new episodes to make their premiere by late spring or early summer 2026 at the latest. For now, we're predicting a release date in April or May 2026.

The first season began filming in February 2024 and was ultimately released in February 2025, but we're not expecting Netflix to hold the series for a year between filming and release again. Running Point was an instant hit with audiences, and getting the show back on the air with new episodes as soon as possible is certainly of interest. Fans don't want to wait forever, either!

When we last left Running Point, the season 1 finale found Isla (Hudson) leading the Los Angeles Waves in the final episode of the playoffs. While the team didn't manage to pull of the win, it was a real moral victory for the team's new era. Isla was able to pull them out of rock bottom and revive a franchise that was near an unfortunate ending. But it's not all smooth sailing yet.

Isla's shocked when her brother Cam (Justin Theroux) decides that he wants he job back and looks to push Isla out of her position as Waves president. He was also the one actively sabotaging her behind the scenes. On top of professional headaches, Isla's personal life also got a little rocky as she fights to win Lev (Max Greenfield) back, but ends up kissing Jay (Jay Ellis). Uh oh!

We'll be sure to share more Running Point news and updates as they've revealed by Netflix, the cast, and crew! For now, expect to see Isla back on our screens with her complicate love, professional, and family lives sometime in 2026.

Watch Running Point only on Netflix.

More Netflix news from Show Snob: