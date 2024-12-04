The Empress season 2, episodes 5 and 6 review
The Empress season 2 on Netflix is drawing to an end with threats of war lingering on the horizon, the birth of an heir, and the personal in-depth look at grief from a royal perspective. All season long, these variables have been challenges Franz and Elisabeth needed to conquer.
Will Austria be forced to go to war? And if so, how will this affect the kingdom and members of the royal family?
Episode 5: Grieving
Two months after the passing of her daughter Sophie, Elisabeth has returned home to be with her overbearing mother and younger siblings. As much as she's frustrated by her mother, she'd rather be here than with her husband.
Her days consist of barely eating to wandering aimlessly in the woods, still holding onto a deep hate for Franz, who she partially blames for the death of their daughter. After her mother chases Charlotte away to tend to her daughter on her own, she makes several attempts to bring her daughter back to her senses.
But as it's always been for Elisabeth, everyone, even her own mother, will not allow her to be herself in terms of allowing her to truly feel every emotion, including grief. It seems that although she has not seen her family in some time, the oldest of her younger siblings admires her for marrying for love.
Their sister Helene, who was supposed to marry Franz in season 1, has even found love herself, but their mother won't permit the marriage as they are from different social classes. Elisabeth tries to warn her younger sister of the foolish endeavor to marry for love, but she's not convinced.
During her stay, Elisabeth seeks her father who has abandoned his family to live amongst gypsies and travelers in the woods. He tries to convince Elisabeth to do the same, as they are both too different to ever fit in with society.
Elisabeth refuses and falls asleep in the woods, where she awakens to a hallucination of her daughter Sophie. This moment of actual clarity for Elisabeth improves her state. But it is her mother's love and compassion that finally breaks Elisabeth free. She begins to eat, writes a letter to the king that she agrees to Helene's marriage, and begins the journey back to Franz.
Franz is in a state himself, turning to drinking and suffering the loss alone. His own mother won't even shed a tear for his daughter. He's making horrible decisions such as allowing funds to be withdrawn from Max and Marie, who want to improve relations with the Lombards/Venetians, to instead, aid a growing military presence. This is exactly what his council wants, outside of Alexander, as they desire war.
Because Sophia is so far removed from being an actual human being, she decides now is the perfect time to set her son up with someone else, going through the names of eligible ladies of royalty and power. Again, no one stops this.
But she decides a more temporary approach when she spots Louise, Franz's ex at the theater. Louise, who is married herself, declines Sophia's offer to tend to her son for the sake of the kingdom. But she later changes her mind and goes to see him. Franz, drunk and heartbroken, clings to Louise, believing her to be Elisabeth returning home.
This angers and upsets Louise, as she had hoped he was seeking her instead. Thankfully nothing more occurs, and it is due to this that Franz finally comes to his senses and goes to seek his wife. Franz and Elisabeth reunite on the same road, about to cross each other's paths.
They confide in each other, both deciding that in order to survive this and more unknowns, they need to do so together. What made the moment even sweeter is when Elisabeth revealed she had gotten a tattoo from one of the gypsy travelers of a star, a symbol that will represent their daughter Sophie.
Sophia on the other hand, in the midst of all of this planning spends the evening with Alexander, where they share a dinner and intellectual banter. At one point it appears as though they were going to sleep together but ever being the one with the upper hand, Sophia teases him just enough before going to bed, leaving him alone.
Meanwhile, Max and Marie are having troubles of their own as they have been trying to quell an uprising in the Lombardy-Venetia region by using funds from Franz to improve schools, libraries, orphanages, etc. However, everyone else wants the money to go towards the military.
Because Franz is drunk at the time and easily manipulated, he agrees. But if that wasn't enough, Marie asks for a doctor after the beginning of her period. Turns out Marie is healthy and well, it's Max who is infertile due to several infections he's suffered including syphilis. When he finally confesses that Marie will never be a mother, he asks that she still stay with him.
Episode 6: War
The Empress season 2 finale begins with another time jump to the birth of Franz and Elisabeth's third child, a boy, named Rudolf. While this is a glorious time, Elisabeth is feeling anything but happy.
It's apparent that she finally gave birth to a son to appease her husband but more so her mother-in-law, Sophia. It's also apparent that she's acting more protective of Rudolf and that she still misses Sophie, to the point she visits her tomb.
But the time for celebration is hindered by the rioting at the Lombard Venetia territory and the Kingdom of Piedmont aiding the rebels. Franz decides to give Piedmont an ultimatum, either they withdraw their aid or Austria will declare war.
While this is going on, Max and Marie decide to go to Franz to address the situation. They argue over who is at fault but in all honesty, the blame is on Franz. He didn't listen nor aid Max long enough and instead listened to warmongers. What makes matters worse is that while they wait for a response, they receive the worst news possible in this situation.
If they go to war against Piedmont, they will also be fighting France who surprise, surprise has been planning for this very thing to happen. Either Franz allows Lombard Venetia freedom from Austrian rule or go to war against Piedmont and France.
Preparing for the worst, Franz and Sophia decide to marry Elisabeth's sister Mimi or Marie Sophie to Francis II of the Two Sicilies. Elisabeth repeatedly disagreed, considering her sister was only 16 and wanted to marry for love.
When Mimi arrives to stay with Elisabeth and Franz before her wedding, Elisabeth tries to continually change her mind, even going as far as consulting Sophia, making her aware that Mimi has not had her first period yet. Of course, that doesn't bother Sophia, and she tries to turn Mimi against Elisabeth.
Seriously, this woman. Unfortunately, when Piedmont responds, refusing to stop aiding rebels, and forcing Franz to declare war, Elisabeth knows she must accept her sister's marriage. Although they both had heard horrid things about her fiancé, his father and how practically everyone hates them, Mimi leaves to wed a man she never met and knows hardly anything about. But she leaves with the hope that she can be a beacon of inspiration for the people.
Thankfully Franz comes to his senses, basically firing several men in his council who ensured this war. But this includes Max, who finally listens to his wife and agrees that staying with his family is the worst thing he can do.
He had tried and failed with an impossible task to appease Franz but enough was enough. The two flee the palace without telling anyone. Franz has one more decision to make, replacing the current general with himself. His decision horrifies Elisabeth and Sophia but as his wife, Elisabeth supports his decision.
Franz had never seen a day on the battlefield and knew that all of Europe deemed him too weak. He has to make a stand and be there for his armies who are dwindling in large numbers by the day. Although he only trusts Alexander, he loses him too. Elisabeth had received a letter from Leontine with no address.
She's been missing her council, and her admission is enough for Charlotte to reveal that Leontine was pregnant when she left. This prompts Elisabeth to tell Alexander, pleading that he must go find her. And so, Alexander chooses to find Leontine, abandoning his post at the palace. A decision Franz can't help but accept.
The season ends with Franz leaving for battle, gifting Elisabeth a star ring, in honor of their daughter Sophie. After he leaves Sophia breaks down crying inside the palace, which prompts Elisabeth to comfort her as they are all they have while Franz is away.
The Empress season 2 final episodes review
Firstly, I give Elisabeth all the credit in the world for being the bigger person by comforting Sophia. Considering the years of literal mental abuse she's received from this woman and still does, I would have cut ties with her a long time ago.
Overall, The Empress season 2 was as thrilling, engaging, and impressive as season 1. I had mentioned previously that the transition from one season to the next was smooth and unnoticeable. You would think this was one season or even a full-length film. Nothing was out of place.
Not one change and that was what makes this show so superb and better than most. While this is a historical drama and some liberties were most likely taken, I adore how this show is able to portray another royal family. But it's done with such perfection, it puts The Crown to shame.
In fact, the last historical drama that gripped me from beginning to end, that truly pulled every emotion from my being, that stayed with me even weeks if not years after completing was Showtime's The Borgias. That's not to say other historical dramas were terrible.
It was that they lacked this secret formula that helps these shows to survive, even if they are vastly underrated or even unheard of by the masses. I eagerly await a potential season 3, even though I am aware of what's to come.
But that only adds to the beauty of The Empress. Life, isn't always perfect, even if you are an Empress of an Empire. This is the reality of the history of our world. This is not a feel-good show where you can be whisked away for hours. This is the kind of show that tells a true story, that places these issues and situations I wouldn't wish on anyone into our consciousness.
But as much as the life of an Empress can be frustrating, cruel, or simply unfair, it doesn't mean you have to bow down to it. Elisabeth is nearly the perfect representation of what it means to be a woman. The good, the bad, the unpredictable, the pain, and the joys. All of it. This isn't anything new however when we watch a true story (with liberties) of an actual woman who endured all of this and still managed to find ways to survive, its empowering.
I could not help but find myself relating to Elisabeth on multiple occasions, feeling seen and agreeing with how she reacted to several events. I feel for Elisabeth so much. I'm relieved that through it all she stayed true to herself regardless of what anyone said. That is true power.
Stream The Empress seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.