6 epic fantasies like The Wheel of Time to watch next

When it comes to epic fantasies, The Wheel of Time does not disappoint. It’s a vast world, filled with magic, drama, and romance. As you work through the third season, you’ll likely want to see something else similar. The great news is streamers have you covered with this genre.

Whether you want high fantasy or low fantasy, there is an epic story out there to follow. It’s all about finding the shows that connect to you the most, and then you’ll need to decide whether you want a series based on a book series or something completely unique and magical.

We have the six fantasy shows to move onto next after The Wheel of Time.

SHADOWHUNTERS - "All Good Things." - In the second part of the series finale, Jonathan begins his reign of vengeful terror as the Shadowhunters try to find a way to stop him. With only one hope, Clary must make a sacrifice that could have long lasting implications for all. Meanwhile, wedding bells are in the air for one special couple. This episode of "Shadowhunters" airs May 6 (8:00-10:30 p.m. EDT) on Freeform. (Freeform/Ben Mark Holzberg) KATHERINE MCNAMARA

Shadowhunters

We have to start with a series that deserved far better than the ending it got. Shadowhunters brought Cassandra Clare’s universe to life, starting with Clary Fray learning of her Shadowhunter connection on her birthday. Shadowhunters are human-angel hybrids that hunt down demons, but are all demons evil? That’s something for everyone to figure out as Clary is thrust into the world of demon hunting when her mother is kidnapped.

She has to rely on people she’s only just met to navigate the dark world. There’s more than just other Shadowhunters out there, though. Vampires, werewolves, and more lurk among the people, and suddenly everything Clary once thought she knew is turned upside down.

Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Lewis Tan as Tolya, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai in episode 202 of Shadow and Bone. Cr. Dávid Lukács/Netflix © 2023

Shadow and Bone

Another series that deserved better has to be Shadow and Bone, although I will defend the decision to cancel based on the huge changes to the Grishaverse books in the second season. It meant so much more would need to change in the future!

The first season of the series follows Alina Starkov, who learns that she has something more to offer the world. When she saves many people with a power that she didn’t even know she had. Or did she? She knew there was something special about herself, but she hid her abilities for as long as she could. Now that the secret is out, it’s time for her to learn how to control her powers in an attempt to take down the evil in the world and save her people.

THE MAGICIANS -- "Fillory and Further" Episode 513 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Rain Steele as Merritt/Plum, Arjun Gupta as Penny Adiyodi, Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/SYFY)

The Magicians

Do you want a story about people learning about their powers, as they do in The Wheel of Time? The Magicians is the next series to turn to. This is filled with diversity, musicals, magic, and so much more. There are many connections to fandoms you’ve come to know and love over the years, and there are so many stories that connect to real life despite the magical twists.

The story follows a group of students at a college for magicians. While there, they learn how to control and use their abilities, but they soon find themselves having to protect the school and the world from dark threats. They all make mistakes along the way, bringing a human element to monsters, witches, demons, and more.

WARRIOR NUN (L to R) ALBA BAPTISTA as AVA in EPISODE 8 of WARRIOR NUN. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

Warrior Nun

Next up is a series that isn’t based on a book series. Instead, Warrior Nun brings up religion in a way that is accessible and interesting to all. You see, it has many people questioning their faith while also fighting purely for humanity.

When Ava wakes up from a morgue now able to walk and do tremendous things, she questions everything about life. She just wants to be a normal 16-year-old girl, which she has never been able to do. However, she learns that her abilities come from a particular device that makes her the savior of the universe.

Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, Sorcha Cusack as Marthe - A Discovery of Witches _ Season 3, Episode 5 - Photo Credit: Simon Ridgway/AMCN/SkyUK

A Discovery of Witches

What is it about The Wheel of Time that drew you in? Was it people learning about their abilities, or was it about the different creatures and the growth of the universe as a whole? A Discovery of Witches can help you connect to everything, with a character learning about her powers but a deeper mystery thrown in as the world of magic, demons, and vampires grow.

The series follows Diana Bishop, a woman who knows that she is a witch but has done everything she can to avoid using her powers. When she is the only person who can find a book that could help the different species of magical creatures from dying, everyone ends up after her. It takes a vampire to protect her, bringing along more challenges and broken rules.

LOCKE & KEY (L to R) CONNOR JESSUP as TYLER LOCKE, JACKSON ROBERT SCOTT as BODE LOCKE and EMILIA JONES as KINSEY LOCKE in episode 201 of LOCKE & KEY Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX © 2021

Locke and Key

Sometimes you just want something a little different, and Locke and Key offers that. Told over the course of three seasons, the series brings up a story of the Locke family, who moves into their father’s childhood home after his unexpected death. While there, they start finding keys that allow them to do special things, whether it’s going to different realms, freezing people, or hiding objects for safe keeping.

Of course, there’s an evil after the keys. If the evil gets all the keys, the world could come to an end. The Lockes need to figure out who they can trust as they try to protect the world and find where to store all the keys that they find around the home. At the same time, they need to figure out if they can break the curse that leads to those who turn 18 forgetting all about the keys.