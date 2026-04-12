Euphoria season 3 episode 1 release time (by each time zone), preview, and more

It’s been four years since the season 2 finale of one of HBO’s most talked-about and shocking shows, Euphoria. Considering that The Sopranos, The Wire, and various Game of Thrones shows are in its catalog, that says a lot.

When we last left the show, Lexi Howard’s play (titled Our Life) left most of the characters shocked and relationships ruined. Our Life exposed many things the main characters didn't know about each other to the entire school. Among them is Lexi’s sister (Cassie) sleeping with her best friend’s (Maddy) ex-boyfriend, Nate.

Another moment shown in Our Life was the day Rue’s father passed and what happened after the wake. Lexi’s play pointed out that it was the last time the five friends (Rue, Maddy, Lexi, Cassie, and Barbie) were close. Although Rue said it was the first time in a while that she didn't hate herself. So it wasn't all bad.

To know what's next for the characters, you’ll have to watch the premiere. Coming up are the times HBO's Euphoria will be released in your time zone.

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 release time

Euphoria, season 3, episode 1, titled “The Denny’s Plan”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, April 12, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, March 15

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, March 15

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 15

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 15

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, March 16

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, March 16

UK (Sky Atlantic): 3:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, March 16

Spain and Central Europe: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, March 16

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, March 16

India: 7:30 a.m. IST on Monday, March 16

New Zealand (Neon): 3:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, March 16

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria on HBO

What you need to know about Euphoria season 3

One of the things we know about season 3 of Euphoria is that the show jumps five years into the future. The once high school kids are now adults and have new lives and careers. Some of the things they're doing and have become aren’t shocking. However, that doesn’t mean viewers’ jaws won’t drop when they see what characters have been up to. For example, Rue’s past catches up with her as the drug lord Laurie returns to get the money Rue owes her, and Cassie appears to be posting sexual videos online for money.

A lot of performers won’t be returning for various reasons. Among them are Storm Reid (who played Rue’s sister Gia), Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), and Angus Cloud (Fezco), who passed away in

"Trying to Get to Heaven before They Close the Door." Euphoria season 2. Angus Cloud as Fez. Courtesy of HBO Max. Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO.

On the topic of Angus Cloud, Euphoria writer and creator Sam Levinson told People, “I couldn’t keep him alive in real life, but I could keep his character alive in the show.”

Levinson also said, “I kept him alive, and the character has got a great arc. I think he’d be very proud of it.”

Another unfortunate passing was Eric Dane, who plays Nate’s father, Cal Jacobs. Despite his illness, Dane did reprise his role.

Sam Levinson said, “We had a lot of conversations about just life and what that meant. I loved him very deeply, and I said, ‘Eric, whatever shape you show up in, we’re gonna make it work. I have faith that it’s all gonna work.’”

Stay tuned for more news about Euphoria season 3 on HBO and HBO Max!