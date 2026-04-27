Euphoria season 3 episode 3 recap: Cassie and Nate's chaotic wedding day

The day we have been waiting for, and the event Cassie has been dreaming of, has finally arrived. Euphoria season 3 episode 3 hosts Cassie and Nate's grand wedding day, and given the state of not only their relationship but their lives, it's surely going to be an affair to remember. By the looks of it, Cassie was able to score the flowers she wanted, but that's only half the battle.

Cassie and Nate's past will be attending the festivities, as most of the old high school gang reunites at the wedding. As of season 3 episode 2, Rue and Jules have seemingly rekindled their past romance, and now that Cassie's working with Maddy to manage her career, this convergence of personalities will be more than anyone could expect—most especially Lexi.

Let's not forget, Rue isn't the only one in debt in Euphoria season 3. Nate's money troubles could come back to haunt him in the worst possible ways on his wedding day and lead to some unexpected moves ahead. We have been anticipating some fireworks to go down at the TV wedding of the year, but how intense does it get? Let's dive right in with a recap of the episode!

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer in Euphoria season 3 episode 3 | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Jules dates a plastic surgeon played by Sam Trammell

The episode doesn't begin at the wedding just yet, but in Jules' apartment where she's working on a new painting. She got started as a sugar baby while in art school when her roommate Vivian suggested the side hustle. On her first day, she met with a 48-year-old lawyer named Rick, who had never been in a relationship. She quickly finds her way with various men to help pay her bills, including plastic surgeon Ellis (Sam Trammell), who takes a particular liking to her and her body.

She and Ellis talk personally during their date, about his family and her time in art school. Jules decides to leave art school since she was making a lot of money. But Ellis soon became the only client she was seeing and the fear she carried about becoming an artist went away. Standing in only her underwear, Ellis wraps Jules' body in plastic in what appears to be one of his sexual proclivities.

Magick dances for the crowd at the Silver Slipper and makes a lot of money, and then we're picking back up with Rue, who is quickly rising through the ranks. She runs a group through a number of guns that have been created with the intention to sell. She's impressing Alamo, but when she says that she wants to go "legit," it stops him in his tracks and results in a history lesson. Their conversation is interrupted when a pig races into the club. Alamo shoots the animal dead.

While Jules wasn't invited to the wedding, Rue's taking her as her plus one. They apparently have a dynamic now where Rue is Jules' sugar daddy. Before the wedding, Nate's in the bathroom throwing up and Cassie worries that something's wrong because he didn't come home the night before. Rue and Jules' entrance turns heads, especially Cal's. Meanwhile, Nate's still in the bathroom freaking out, but before long, he's at the end of the aisle waiting for Cassie.

Before walking down, Cassie's mom gives her some cynical words of wisdom about the trajectory of her marriage to Cassie's father. Cassie's panic-stricken and crying while walking toward Nate. But they exchange vows with smiles and kiss to thundering applause. In the midst of the wedding, Laurie gets word that Alamo's sending to for a run, and her teams plots about possibly kidnapping her. Before the reception begins, Rue has to quickly leave the festivities early.

Euphoria season 3 | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

White fritillaries are to blame for Nate's toe-severing debt

Lexi, Maddy, and Jules watch the happy couple taking photos from a balcony before the reception. Maddy wants to congrulate Cassie and Nate with Jules, but Lexi suggests that they wait. BB arrives at the wedding pregnant and immediately asks if Maddy changed her number. Awkward! Cal gives a moving speech about Cassie and Nate, and he later bumps into Jules at the bar. He apologizes for recording their sexual encounter and reveals that her tape never made it to the police.

On her way to the drop, Rue takes a phone call from Fezco from jail with a lot of excitement. During Nate's mom's speech, she references Maddy not being right for Nate. In the middle of the reception, one of Nate's associates, Naz, catches him by surprise. Cassie, Lexi, and another bridesmaid overhear Naz threaten Nate about owing him money. Nate tries to keep up appearances, but it's clear from Naz's threat that this situation is serious. Cassie bites back when Lexi checks in on her.

Cassie worries about being poor during their first dance, while Maddy watches them dance with obvious sadness. In the car, Rue talks to Fez about his plan to escape prison. Nate explains the situation about a construction site being shut down because of flowers called white fritillary, which appears to be behind his debt. Cassie's bridesmaid confronts her, but she doesn't care. I mean, Cassie doesn't know anything, so why should she be concerned about their investments?

Rue arrives at Laurie's with Alamo's righthand man and they are instantly held at gunpoint by Wayne, who retrieves their weapons before they enter the house. Maddy apparently left the party and Jules alone. Nate finds her outside smoking for an unexpected conversation. He thanks her for coming. Back inside, a drunk Cassie screams at Nate and accidentally shoots a cork in his eye.

Regardless, they leave the party all smiles to their waiting stretch limo, but it's all a façade. In the limo, Nate promises that he will get them out of this mess and smooths over Cassie's disappointment. Meanwhile, the situation at Laurie's takes a turn when her bird Paladin gets poisoned (well, a secret saved for later), but Cassie and Nate's night is just getting started. Once they walked into their home, Naz is waiting for them with a friend who attacks Nate and pushes Cassie to the ground.

While Nate gets beaten up and down the stairs, Cassie sobs on the floor about her wedding day getting ruined. She watches as Naz cuts off Nate's pinky toe and his bloodied face screams in pain. Naz's parting words are again a threat about inheriting debt. Nate's toe might be gone, but this is far from over. When Jules returns home, she hears Ellis in the shower and puts on lipstick. On the drive home, Rue gets pulled over by the cops. Unfortunately, it's actually the DEA. Back at Laurie's Paladin dies.

Euphoria airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.