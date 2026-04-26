Euphoria season 3 episode 3 release time, preview, and what to expect

Euphoria season 3 episode 2 (titled “America My Dream”) hinted at all of the upcoming drama. Front and center of that is Rue (and that's shocking to no one). After she made an impression on strip club owner Alamo Brown in episode 1, he decided to hire her. But first, he had to tell Laurie that Rue no longer worked for her. During their conversation, Laurie calls Brown a pig. The insult leads him to send a pig to her stash house. Of course, this means war.

Meanwhile, viewers learn that Nate has borrowed $550,000 from people you don’t want to be indebted to. And in the “things to come” trailer, Nate is paid a visit from them, and they want what they’re owed. What’s more interesting is that it looks like it happens on the day or night of his and Cassie’s wedding, which is supposed to take place in episode 3.

Euphoria season 3 episode 3 release date and time

Euphoria, season 3, episode 3, titled “The Ballad of Paladin”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, April 26, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, April 26

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, April 26

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 26

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, April 26

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 26

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, April 26

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, April 27

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, April 27

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, April 27

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, April 27

New Zealand (Neon): 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, April 27

What to expect in the new episode

Judging by the trailer above, viewers will see what Jules has been up to since high school. It also follows the trend of showing how the character got here since season 2 of Euphoria concluded. Thankfully, it’s all been done without disrupting the flow of the show, and it explains any changes (or lack thereof) in everyone's personality

Second, Rue is about to learn that running with Alamo Brown isn’t all sex and money. She will have to go back to Laurie and confront her about switching jobs. Luckily, Rue will have Bishop with her.

I can’t wait to see Bishop in action. He reminds me of LaKeith Stanfield’s character, Darius, in Atlanta, except much darker. I fully expect him to be a terrifying, quiet storm.

Euphoria season 3 - Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Cassie reaches out to her former high school bestie, Maddy, about helping her build her OnlyFans brand. This isn’t that much of a big deal now, but it’s easy to guess that Cassie's adult digital content and Nate’s “business partners” are about to collide.

Cassie's content money could end up as payment for what Nate owes. Hopefully, she won't have to work off her future husband’s debt with unwanted sex. However, that would explain why she was crying at the end of the trailer for season 3, episode 3. And when it comes to Euphoria, the worst things that can happen tend to occur. Stay tuned to Show Snob to learn the fate of Cassie and Nate.