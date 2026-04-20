Euphoria season 3 episode 2 recap: Maddy and Cassie's high school reunion

Euphoria season 3 has started on perhaps an unsettling note as filled in the gaps on what Rue has been up to since ending high school, and it's not great news. Still in debt with Laurie, she worked as a drug mule, sneaking drugs into the United States from Mexico inside her body. But in the premiere episode, she sought out a new opportunity with strip club owner Alamo.

But it's not only Rue who has been living through some interesting times after graduating. Jules, who we haven't caught up with yet in season 3 (but she does finally appear in this episode), has become a sugar baby while in art school. Meanwhile, Maddy and Lexi are making their way through Hollywood, and Cassie's trying to help pay for her wedding with Nate by posting sensual images on social media.

After Rue's close call with a gunshot at the green apple on her head, Euphoria season 3 episode 2 will find her continuing to navigate her next chapter and a means to further pay her way out of her debt. Hopefully, it doesn't lead to her past bad habits returning. Let's drop right into the latest episode and see what's in store as the characters' stories beging to collide!

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 episode 2 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Rue reveals that she relapsed and kept in touch with Jules

The episode begins with some backstory on how Maddy got to where she is as a Hollywood talent manager. Rue explains that she landed in the city with no money and a plan. She walks up to Ms. Penzler in a restaurant to fight for a job. To prove that she's valuable, she answers Penzler's phone, which immediately lands her the job. The pandemic and riots prevented Maddy from working, but she takes it upon herself to manage a young girl named Katelyn aiming for social media stardom.

Maddy's drive gained Katelyn over one million followers and quickly took her career in a bold new direction with a risqué photoshoot behind a paywall. She connects Katelyn on a date with famous actor Dylan Reid. However, Penzler isn't happy with Maddy pushing Katelyn into "porn" to take a commission to help her mom. Unfortunately, Maddy had to let Katelyn go as a client, but one year later, Katelyn was making nearly $1 million online with what Maddy had set up.

Meanwhile, Rue joins Alamo on his balcony as he shoots at targets and asks deep questions. She's also helping feed his pigs and doing other chores around his house, including helping cover up the overdose death that took place at his house. It's revealed that Faye caused the mistake that caused the overdose, as remnants of fentanyl ended up in ecstasy. Over the phone, Alamo demands to steal Rue from Laurie, but she fights back. Meanwhile, Rue feels she made a deal with the devil.

But Rue does end up leaving Laurie (at least for now) and working for Alamo at the Silver Slipper strip club. She hands off drugs to the employees to give to their clients, which is a simple enough job. Famous last words. Rue feels guilty when she hears the girls talking about Tish and wondering where she is. After work, Rue hooks up with Angel in her car and admits to missing Jules. A flashback reveals Rue visiting Jules in the city while she was in art school and when Rue had relapsed.

Alexa Demie in Euphoria season 3 episode 2 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Maddy and Cassie reunite for the first time since high school

A heartbroken Rue calls her mom and begs to come home, saying that she's sober, but as she tells it now, she hasn't "really" been sober since. We also meet Magick, played by Rosalía, who wears a neck brace and argues with one of the managers. Alamo's still furious about Laurie calling him a pig. Rue also watches as Angel tearfully leaves Tish a message. Later, Rue catches up with Maddy and vents about her life and missing Jules. Maddy also reveals she has a meeting with Cassie.

Cassie reached out to Maddy for the first time since high school and sent her a DM, likely to do with the montage of nude and suggestive photoshoots Cassie partakes in for her OnlyFans account. Maddy meets Cassie by the pool at a fancy resort, and Maddy has dressed the part of a glamorous Hollywood boss, which takes Cassie aback. They catch up about the past, as Cassie expresses her regret about how she handled the Nate situation. Maddy plays into it and forgives her.

The more the drinks are flowing for Cassie and she gets to talking about Maddy's professional opinion. It's clear that Cassie doesn't actually know who she is or what she wants beyond who and what she thinks she should be. But Maddy's more than willing to take Cassie on and steer her in the right direction. Back at home, Nate catches up with his dad, Cal. Nate's in deep with a business partner, but he keeps that from Cal, who gets into it with Nate over Cassie and his own past.

Rue gets into a fight with Angel at the Silver Slipper over her concerns about Tish being missing. Against her better judgment, Rue shares the truth about Tish's overdose with Angel, leading to instant grief. After that revelation, Angel started spiraling with her own drug use. Alamo's options are putting Angel in rehab or firing her. Angel freaks out at Rue and refuses to go to rehab, but Rue later drives her as Angel expresses her concerns about being involved in this world.

Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi in Euphoria season 3 episode 2 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Rue visits Jules and rekindles their romance

Nate's barbecue for his business partners and investors is a whole different world. Cassie shows a friend the photos she has been taking as a baby, and let's just say she's not supportive. The friend tells her husband, worried about Nate's possible money problems. When Nate demands to see Cassie's phone after word has spread about her photos. He demands that she deletes the account, but she only smiles and walks away. She returns with her phone to smooth things over.

While dropping Angel off at rehab, Rue seems to get bad vibes from the receptionist and the fact that the facility knows Alamo by name. There's no paperwork or anything. It's pretty sketchy. As Rue drives away, someone was watching her in a car across the street. Back at Cassie and Nate's, Cassie reveals to Nate that Maddy has been helping her as a manager. She also invited Maddy to their wedding. Against all odds, they seem to be in a better place than they were earlier.

As Faye and Wayne have sex, they hear commotion upstairs. A giant pig has been set loose in their house as revent for Laurie. The animal has made in a mess and arrived with a threat: "Remember the Alamo." Another surprise is in store for Jules as she receives an unexpected visit from Rue. She comments on Jules' new look, her long, bleach-blonde hair. They ride the elevator to Jules' apartment without speaking, but they catch glances at each other and giggle.

They catch up, and Jules asks Rue the basics like where she's living and where she's working. Rue admits that she's "California sober" and avoids things that can destroy her life. Jules has a boyfriend and doesn't deny it when Rue asks if it's a financial agreement. Rue tries her hand at flirting, but Jules hits back that she can't show up and think everything will be the same. Despite that remark, Jules asks Rue to keep her company in the bath. Well, this reunion just got even more complicated.

Euphoria airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.